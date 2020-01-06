Alkame Holdings, Inc. Corporate Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, is taking this opportunity to provide you, our valued shareholders, with an update on the progress of the Company in 2019, and provide a current status on our various fronts.

"Dear Shareholders,

While we all await our finished filings to bring us current, we wanted to provide our valued shareholders with a corporate update, and 2019 year in review.

Financial years 2017 and 2018 have now been posted on OTC markets and 2019 filings are coming very shortly. Until we are current, the company will continue to maintain our strategic silence. However, it's important to us that we let everyone know that we are continuing to build our business.

As a brief recap, 2017 was primarily the construction work of getting in, making repairs, installing completely new electrical systems throughout the buildings, and ensuring that the facility was prepared to handle both hot and cold fill applications. This was a big move and a big investment.

2018 was when we began to test the processes and procedures, a dramatic step going from 5 employees to over 30, as well as a small production line to 2 production lines. We were able to get a firm grip on what we had in store for us by standardizing the operations, from concepts we were approached with to finished products shipping internationally. Throughout this trial and error process of opening to new clients, and then closing off to review the processes, opening and trying again until we had a solid set of standard operational procedures. We knew we had made the right move and raised additional funds to implement a much more efficient high-speed production line and some exploratory equipment to set ourselves up for massive growth in multiple sectors. We became an Organic certified company and tested these additional organic traceability processes with a very well-known international client. We worked very closely with our regulatory groups for compliance regarding the implementation of Hemp as an ingredient, specifically in food & beverage. This was also a very costly investment into R&D, but one that has made us one of the largest players in the space by creating a unique formulation that resolves all of the issues brands have had especially regarding our ability to guarantee traceability, efficacy, and quality.

2019 was one of our toughest years to date, but also one of the most rewarding as we bring it to a close. We went through some massive reconstruction internally by implementing new accounting software throughout the entire organization and subsidiaries. This crippled our ability to monitor cash flow, while the accounting teams reconstructed every single transaction from day 1 of the inception of Bell Food & Beverage Inc. This new software has enabled us to not only rectify the visibility of the company's financial position in real time but has allowed us to implement new programs to monitor inventories, as well as establish a work ticket program to increase production efficiencies and output timeliness. Today, we are well positioned to finally begin to take advantage of all the hard work everyone has put in. Although we thought we would have been here sooner, good things come to those with patience. We are very much looking forward to both finally securing the client base that will provide the company the financial stability it deserves and the explosive growth we have been projecting.

Throughout 2019 we added to our infrastructure with several key persons to assist in our growth, including a new account management, additional accounting support, as well as support in our sourcing and procurement. We promoted our hot pack manager, extremely qualified with thirty years of experience, to a leadership position, and she now oversees all production with two new additional managers for both hot and cold pack under her purview. We have brought in an expert growth and financial executive to aid and assist the company in navigating, as we prepare for rapid growth and additional expansion plans. This has enabled us to implement a myriad of operational changes, with a firmer grip on both the client and production efficiencies.

We are currently in the process of acquiring additional equipment to aid in our efficiency and production capabilities, and we already have a few pieces that are hot on our radar to acquire next and will keep you updated on this front.

Our Cannaribbean brand will be launching shortly. The website is almost near completion and product beta testing has begun.

In the meantime, we continue to work behind the scenes with our accounting and auditing teams, and our main goal is to be back to a fully reporting company as soon as possible.

We have several key and substantial announcements in the coming weeks and months, once current. We have been busy, and now with the new year, we plan to update our shareholders on a much more regular basis as we begin to lift our self-imposed quiet period. Alkame has a renewed commitment to transparent communication, and once this quiet period has passed, you can expect to hear from us more frequently.

Sincerely,

Robert Eakle, CEO"

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ALKM) is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Bell Food & Beverage Inc., a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a variety of liquid based consumer products, such as condiments, sauces, syrups, waters, salsas, honeys, drink mixes, and a whole host of other products, with and without CBD, and utilizes the parent companies exclusive patented formula and technology for enhanced water with several unique properties as a base whenever possible. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications to utilize its Intellectual Property by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as the growing aqua-culture industry, consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture, and medical applications, as well as many other various water treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

