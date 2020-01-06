Amesite, Inc.: Amesite Inc. Raises $5.5 Million in Oversubscribed Financing Round

Company Provides Customized Learning Paths Developed by AI-Powered Online Platform for Enterprises, Colleges and Universities

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Amesite Inc., (the "Company") an artificial intelligence software company providing fully-managed, customized, online learning ecosystems for the enterprise and higher education markets, today announced that it has closed an oversubscribed $5.5 million financing round to certain accredited investors. The Company has raised a total of $11 million in funding from private financings since its founding in 2017.

As the Company continues to grow its portfolio of artificial intelligence software products designed to improve learning, the net proceeds from the financing will be used to support sales and marketing efforts across its growing customer base and support company operations.

"To ensure employees have the in-demand skills they need to succeed in the future of work, and students and teachers have access to up-to-the minute learning materials, we are committed to investing in our machine learning and artificial intelligence-powered platform," said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, chief executive officer, Amesite Inc. "Our most recent financing will be instrumental in helping us support our growing customer base of enterprises and higher education institutions, while bolstering our continued software innovation efforts and growth into new markets."

Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. Laidlaw's Head of Capital Markets, Jim Ahern, commented, "Laidlaw is excited to be partnering with Amesite, who bring world class innovation and expertise that is needed to unlock the tremendous value of applying machine learning and artificial intelligence to learning environments. We look forward to our journey ahead with them."

Amesite's online learning solutions for enterprises, colleges, universities, faculty and students utilize artificial intelligence technologies, including machine learning and natural language processing, to deliver cost effective, cloud-based digital versions of courses that greatly enhance and improve the learning experience of students. Amesite's online platform includes customized user messaging and tracking as well as seamless integration of updated topics and materials into traditional course curriculum, creating a more meaningful experience for both students and instructors alike.

The securities sold in Amesite's private financing have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform for learning products to be cost-effectively and conveniently delivered to learners online, in business, higher education and K12. Amesite uses artificial intelligence technologies to provide customized environments for learners, and easier-to-manage interfaces for instructors. For more information, visit https://amesite.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Matthew Pennacchio

(212) 691-2800

pennacchio@sunshinesachs.com

SOURCE: Amesite, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572127/Amesite-Inc-Raises-55-Million-in-Oversubscribed-Financing-Round