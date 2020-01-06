Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Arcutis Biotherapeutics Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Arcutis), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to the proposed initial public offering of shares of Arcutis' common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Arcutis has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ARQT".

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Guggenheim Securities, LLC are acting as bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at 866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC at Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at (212) 518-9658 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com. You may also obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

Arcutis is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop potential best-in-class therapies against validated biological targets, leveraging our deep development, formulation and commercialization expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources. Arcutis is currently developing three novel compounds (ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252) for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema.

Contact:

John W. Smither

Chief Financial Officer

jsmither@arcutis.com

Investors and Media:

Derek Cole, President

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

720.785.4497

derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

SOURCE: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572139/Arcutis-Biotherapeutics-Announces-Filing-of-Registration-Statement-for-Proposed-Initial-Public-Offering