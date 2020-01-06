Technavio has been monitoring the global machine vision camera market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.56 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 157-page research report with TOC on "Machine Vision Camera Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Product (Line scan, Area scan, and 3D), by End-user (Industrial and Non-industrial), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/machine-vision-camera-market-industry-analysis

The increasing demand for machine vision camera from non-industrial sectors and advent of integrated Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 with IoT is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Non-industrial sectors include border security, forensic, defense surveillance systems, health monitoring, intelligent traffic systems, and robotic surgery sectors. Stakeholders of these sectors rely on machine vision cameras to detect defective products in the production line; observe process errors; and improper filling and packaging errors by generating quality inspection images. These cameras are also used in agriculture, data capture and identification systems, along with the sports and entertainment industry. Thus, the increasing demand for machine vision camera from non-industrial sectors is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Machine Vision Camera Market Companies:

Basler AG

Basler AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Camera business, Solutions, and Accessories. The company offers area scan, line scan, network cameras, and 3D cameras.

Baumer Holding AG

Baumer Holding AG is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through its Unified business segment. The company offers industrial cameras including CX series, EX series, LX series, QX series, LX VisualApplets cameras, and VisiLine series.

Cognex Corp.

Cognex Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under its Unified business segment. The company offers 2D machine vision camera product line, which includes In-Sight 8000 series, In-Sight 7000 series, In-Sight 5705 series, and In-Sight 9902L series.

FLIR Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Industrial, Government and Defense, and Commercial. The company offers machine vision cameras with different interfaces such as USB 3.1, 10 GigE Vision, FireWire, USB 2.0, and Camera Link.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Social Infrastructure Industrial Systems, Electronic Systems Equipment, High Functional Materials Components, and others. The company offers Camera Link cameras, GigE VISION Cameras, HD cameras, USB 3 cameras, and HD Single Sensor Cameras.

Machine Vision Camera end-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Industrial

Non-industrial

Machine Vision Camera Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

