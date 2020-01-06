The "Finland: Advanced Facilities Analysis 2019" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth in the advanced facilities market is based on the implementation of polymer-based drug delivery technology, energy-efficient data centers, and AI computing. Access to locations across the world through strategically placed cables promises to make Finland the location of choice for a data center. Favorable work environments and a culture of integrity are a huge draw for the country. The people are nice and the working conditions are comfortable in Finland.

The research and development department in Turku Finland is the only research and development unit in the Bayer Group focused on polymer-based drug delivery technology. The technology can be utilized in products with a lifetime of a few months up to several years. polymer-based drug delivery technology promises to provide a significantly high growth market and to attract companies who want to be close to the Finish center of excellence for this technology.

Data centers and networks in Finland are unique and wonderful. Aiber Networks Finland data center implements a cloud. Aiber Networks converted an underground military facility. The caves in which the company is building are made up of three separate tunnels that will each be used for individual data halls. The caves have been converted and used to host high availability cloud services.

The site offers 13,000 square feet of space. It supports 50 kW per rack, with a total power consumption of up to 4 MW. The Tampere data center is designed to meet Tier IV specifications. It features a high degree of automation. Free cooling and liquid cooling are employed, and waste heat is sold to the city's electrical company. The project is estimated to cost between $55 million and $110 million dollars.

Google PUE of 1.1 in Finland is unmatched anywhere else in the world. The climatic environment is an asset in Finland as data centers need cooling. The scale is everything in the era of the Clos architecture of the data center and optical transceivers inside the data center. Data moves at the speed of light around the network inside the data center so scale is important. Outside the mega data center, the charter is to leverage international cable infrastructure. Plans are attracting investment in data communications access in Finland that provides worldwide reach with millisecond data transmission anywhere.

Varian Medical Systems Finland Oy is offering world class product sets. Varian Medical Systems Finland Oy makes ultraviolet (UV), infrared and radiological equipment for biological and medical applications. Varian Medical Systems Finland Oy is the developer of Varian's premium radiotherapy treatment planning systems, such as Eclipse and BrachyVision.

Key Topics Covered in this Report:

Efficient Data Centers

Low PUE

5G in Finland

Local Total Recordable

Incident Rate (TRIR)

Occupational Safety and Health

Employment Contracts

Workplace Laws and OSH

Unions Use Collective Bargaining

Work Safety Regulations

Double Taxation

Tax Issues Arising On Construction Projects

Regulations and Compliance

Tax incentives

Customs Regulations

Finland Bio-Pharma

Finland Medical Technology

Finland Hyperscale Data Centers

Mega Data Centers

Google PUE of 1.1 in Finland

Finland Data Communication

World-class data centers

Business Ecosystems

Networks

Co-location Service

Equipment

Round Trip Delay Table

Cloud Exchange Fabric Data

Transport

Arctic Connect Cableway

Source: Wintergreen Research, Inc

