HERE Technologies: HERE forms strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation to boost Asia Pacific growth

January 6, 2020



Las Vegas, CES 2020 - HERE Technologies today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation?(MC) of?Japan.



Through the partnership, HERE plans to play a role in various strategic initiatives in Japan and other markets in Asia Pacific. These include deploying HERE technology in several projects to address customer needs in transportation and logistics and other industries, such as (1) making truck logistics and last-mile delivery more efficient; (2) optimizing delivery routes and capacity management for middle mile logistics; (3) supporting smart city initiatives with an emphasis on reduction of traffic congestion; and (4) enabling better mobile navigation systems and location-based advertisements in airports and entertainment facilities.



As part of their collaboration, MC is also planning to leverage the HERE location platform to support its own digitalization initiatives. MC is a conglomerate with businesses in many industries, including industrial infrastructure, materials, urban development, automotive, mineral resources, and chemicals.?



"We are excited to partner with Mitsubishi Corporation and bring our location technology to new markets and industries," said Edzard Overbeek, CEO, HERE Technologies. "Our joint partnership is proof of how different data sets enabled with location intelligence can drive growth, cost efficiency and innovation for customers across multiple industries."



HERE?has?been growing?its?presence?in?Asia?Pacific.?Its?commitment?to the region?includes the recent extension of?the HERE?Workspace?along with a suite of HERE Location Services?into Japan.



The appeal and necessity of location data and technology across geographies and industries is also reflected in the company's diversifying shareholder structure. On December 20, 2019, HERE announced that MC and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) plan to jointly acquire a 30% ownership stake in HERE. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020, subject to regulatory approval.



Media Contact

James Overstall

+49 171 533 4418

james.overstall@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com .







Attachment