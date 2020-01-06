Technavio has been monitoring the global medical exoskeleton market and the market is poised to grow by USD 351.68 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The advantages of medical exoskeletons in rehabilitation and the growing focus on development of 3D-printed medical exoskeletons is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Patients with muscular impairment are recommended to use medical exoskeletons as they help them in improve physical activities. Patients suffering from paralysis and paraplegia lack mobility due to damaged brain function and exhibit high susceptibility to blood clots, pressure sores, and osteoporosis. Medical exoskeletons are used as a rehabilitation therapy device for these patients as it helps in improve their endurance, bone density, bowel and bladder control, and reducing the chances of developing urinary tract infections as well. Thus, the advantages of medical exoskeletons in rehabilitation are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Medical Exoskeleton Market Companies:

Bioness Inc.

Bioness Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Exoskeletal Products, Vector gait safety system, Bioness integrated therapy system, and Stimrouter. The company offers L300 Go, L300 for Foot Drop, and H200 for Hand Paralysis.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Bionik Laboratories Corp. is headquartered in Canada and offers products through a unified business segment. The company offers InMotionARM, InMotionARM/HAND, and InMotionWRIST.

CYBERDYNE Inc.

CYBERDYNE Inc. is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Products, Services, and Rental. The company offers a robotic device, HAL FOR MEDICAL USE (LOWER LIMB TYPE) HAL-MLOF Series.

DIH Group

DIH Group is headquartered in China and Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Rehabilitation, Rehabilitation & Home, and Research Academia. The company offers Armeo Power, Armeo Spring, Erigo, Lokomat, Andago, and Armeo Senso.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following two business segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The company offers Ekso NR for patients and Ekso NR for clinicians.

Medical Exoskeleton Mobility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Mobile exoskeleton

Stationary exoskeleton

Medical Exoskeleton Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

