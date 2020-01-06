The electronic musical instruments market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005074/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global electronic musical instruments market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The participation of students in extracurricular activities helps reduce stress, improve productivity, and enhance confidence levels. Thus, several schools, colleges, and universities are including extracurricular activities and add-on courses, in music, into their curricula. Universities and academic institutions such as the University of Cambridge, Princeton University, and Harvard University offer music learning sessions and courses, apart from academics. Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the number of school enrollments globally, which is also contributing to the increasing participation of extracurricular activities, including music. This will have a positive impact on the electronic instruments market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40716

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for customized electronic musical instruments will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Electronic Musical Instruments Market: Increasing Demand for Customized Electronic Musical Instruments

Customization of electronic musical instruments, such as electronic guitars and pianos, is an emerging trend in the market. Leading market players offer customized products that are visually appealing and of high quality. The extent of customization can vary from the color of electronic musical instruments to their style. For instance, C. F. Martin Co. Inc. offers customization of guitars, which allows customers to select from premium exotic and traditional hardwood options; design their own inlays; and customize the shape, style, and design of guitar necks.

"Other factors such as the continuous development of new products, and the rise in availability of music synthesizer clones will have a significant impact on the growth of the electronic musical instruments market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electronic Musical Instruments Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the electronic musical instruments market bygeography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (electric pianos and keyboards, string instruments, drums and percussion instruments, and others).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rising adoption of musical instruments by people in developing countries, increase in disposable income, rapid urbanization, and improvement in living standard.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005074/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com