The men's top wear market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005090/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global Men's Top Wear market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Several vendors in the men's top wear market are entering the luxury segment by offering premium products to high-end customers. The rise in demand for branded products from middle-class customers, has helped vendors to venture into the luxury category. North America and Europe are witnessing an extensive adoption of premium shirts and t-shirts which will be one of the key drivers behind the men's top wear market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40728

As per Technavio, the rising demand for organic men's top wear will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Men's Top Wear Market: Rising Demand for Organic Men's Top Wear

Cotton cultivated and processed using synthetic dyes may cause skin allergies. Also, the chemicals used to produce clothes are toxic in nature and may remain in the fabric after several wash cycles. Thus, customers are increasingly opting for eco-friendly clothes manufactured using organic fabrics and processing materials. As a result, several vendors are introducing organic shirts and t-shirts to customers. For instance, VFC, under the brand name Timberland, offers Men's Back River Lightweight Plaid Shirt made of organic cotton.

"Other factors such as the increasing number of private-label brands, and the customization and personalization of men's top wear will have a significant impact on the growth of the men's top wear market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Men's Top Wear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the men's top wear market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and distribution channels (offline and online).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the men's top wear market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, and strategic business agreements by vendors in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005090/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com