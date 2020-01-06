Continuum Global Solutions LLC: Continuum Global Solutions Names Frank X. Kelly as Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Continuum Global Solutions, a global customer care provider, has named Frank X. Kelly as chief operating officer.

Kelly brings to the company an extensive background in developing customer service-focused enterprises and building technology-enabled customer experiences. He joins Continuum from SMS Assist, where he served as senior vice president of Customer Service. Among his other previous leadership positions are senior vice president of Global Operations at Convergys Corporation, where he took the company public, and CEO of IBEX (formerly TRG Customer Solutions.)

Frank X. Kelly, chief operating officer

Continuum Global Solutions

In his new role at Continuum, Kelly will oversee all global operations, with responsibility for building a global operations model that encompasses the company's U.S., Latin America/Caribbean, Europe and Asia/Pacific regions.

In making the announcement, Continuum Global Solutions President Jerry Kinnick noted that Kelly's primary focus will be to enable Continuum to deliver a superior customer care experience in all markets the company serves.

"We are excited to have Frank Kelly join our rapidly expanding team at Continuum," said Kinnick. "His background and expertise in leading customer service teams and understanding of how to thrive in the competitive marketplace we're in will be invaluable as we position Continuum for continued growth in 2020 and beyond."

"Frank Kelly represents the highest level of experienced and recognized professionals in the contact center industry. Frank's appointment underscores the company's ongoing commitment to global industry leadership, and to providing the best possible customer care for our clients," said Rod Stoddard, Senior Vice President of Portfolio Operations for Skyview Capital.

Kelly earned a BS in Finance from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia and an MBA in Finance from George Washington University.

About Continuum Global Solutions:

Continuum Global Solutions partners with top companies around the world to deliver customer care services through its global network of call centers. Our Fortune 500 clients rely on our vast expertise in customer care management to improve their customers' experience. Continuum customer care and call center solutions leverage world class voice, chat, email and social technologies. More than 17,000 employees serve top-tier clients across multiple industry verticals. Additional information on Continuum and our services can be found at http://www.continuumglobal.com. Continuum Global Solutions is a portfolio company of Skyview Capital, LLC, a Los Angeles-based private investment firm.

About Skyview Capital, LLC:

Parent of Continuum Global Solutions, Skyview Capital, LLC is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, that specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its operational capabilities and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. The Los Angeles Business Journal recently recognized Skyview as one of the top 25 private equity firms in Los Angeles. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 25 transactions within its target market verticals. For further information, please visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

