The dark fiber market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005619/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global dark fiber market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing investments in FTTx deployment is one of the major drivers of the dark fiber market. The growing demand for high bandwidth is compelling network providers to deploy FTTx networks that offer greater bandwidth capacity than existing infrastructure. An FTTx network uses optical fiber cables instead of coaxial cables and telephone or cable wires to deliver high-speed services to residential, business, and industrial premises. This is leading to growing investments in FTTx networks, which results in the rise in unused fiber. This creates ample opportunity for service providers to capitalize on the increasing availability of dark fiber to offer high bandwidth connections to customers.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40097

As per Technavio, the growing investments in ultra-long-haul networks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Dark Fiber Market: Growing Investments in Ultra-Long-Haul Networks

Ultra-long-haul optical fiber systems have gained significant momentum in the market since they allow connections over large distances with low signal attenuation. Ultra-long-haul terrestrial networks are used for undersea cabling to cross large oceanic distances. Thus, several organizations are largely investing in the ultra-long-haul terrestrial networks. For instance, in May 2018, Vodafone Group announced that it had deployed the world's largest 200G ultra-long-haul network across 88 cities in India and had installed more than 43000 km of 200G ultra-long-haul network. Thus, the deployment of ultra-long-haul networks is increasing, which will have a significant impact on the growth of the dark fiber market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing investments in ultra-long-haul networks, factors such as the growing focus on the development of smart cities, and the rise in partnerships and acquisitions will have a significant impact on the growth of the dark fiber market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dark Fiber Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments thedark fiber market by type (multi-mode and single-mode), service (long-haul services, short-haul services, and colocation facilities services), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region held the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by the Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the dark fiber market share in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the rise in IoT, the implementation of automation across end-user industries, increasing investments in smart city initiatives, and the increasing use of social networking platforms.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005619/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com