Technavio has been monitoring the global endodontic supplies market and the market is poised to grow by USD 354.33 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005625/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global endodontic supplies market 2020-2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

Read the 141-page research report with TOC on "Endodontic Supplies Market Analysis Report by Product (Endodontic burs and obturators, Endodontic scalers, and Endodontic files), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/endodontic-supplies-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders. In addition, the growing technological advances are anticipated to further boost the growth of the endodontic supplies market.

Factors such as the increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol; sugary drinks and fast food; and improper cleaning of teeth leads to the growth of bacteria which, in turn, leads to the formation of cavities, and dental diseases or endodontic conditions. The high incidence of dental cavities in children and low salivary flow and weakening of dental nerves and gums in elderly people are driving the need for endodontic supplies and devices. Thus, the increasing prevalence of dental disorders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Endodontic Supplies Market Companies:

Altaris Capital Partners LLC

Altaris Capital Partners LLC is headquartered in the US and operates the business under its Unified business segment. The company offers BAND SEATER W/SCALER and Alpen Diamonds to end-users including dental hospitals and clinics.

Brasseler USA

Brasseler USA is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Dental and Medical. The company offers RWMIN FG Depth Cutting Diamond and Savannah-3 posterior scaler to end-users including dental hospitals and clinics.

COLTENE Group

COLTENE Group is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under its Unified business segment. The company offers HyFlex rotary files and ROEKO K-Files to end-users including dental hospitals and clinics.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Medical, Life Sciences, Dental, and Dialysis. The company offers EverEdge 2.0 and TREPHINE KIT to end-users including dental hospitals and clinics.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise (ISRE). The company offers Performance Testing and Engineering services as its stress testing solution.

Endodontic Supplies Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Endodontic burs and obturators

Endodontic scalers

Endodontic files

Endodontic Supplies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

