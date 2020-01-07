Technavio has been monitoring the global military GNSS devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 272.98 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005672/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global military GNSS/GPS Devices market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 166-page research report with TOC on "Military GNSS Devices Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Application (Airborne, Land, Weapon systems, and Naval), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/military-gnss-gps-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the innovations in navigation and positioning devices. In addition, the growing focus on NCW is anticipated to further boost the growth of the military GNSS devices market.

Automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), a satellite-based surveillance technology is gaining traction in the market as it provides aircraft pilots graphical weather information. ADS-B-capable aircraft uses an ordinary GNSS such as IRNSS, BeiDou, Galileo, or GPS. This helps in relaying the position of the aircraft and additional information to ACT centers in real time. Such innovations in navigation and positioning devices are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Military GNSS Devices Market Companies:

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under various business segments such as Electronic Systems, Cyber Intelligence, Platforms Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The company offers Military GNSS/GPS devices such as NavComp GPS Receiver and Mission Computer.

Cobham Plc

Cobham Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business units: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The company offers Military GNSS/GPS devices such as anti-jam solutions and GPS antenna.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Israel and operates under the business segment, Unified Reportable Segment. The company offers Military GNSS/GPS devices such as iSNS- Immune Satellite Navigation system.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. The company offers Military GNSS/GPS devices such as TruNav GPS receivers, TruTrak Evolution Type II, and other components.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space. The company offers GSTAR, which is an anti-jam GPS (AJ-GPS) technology.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Military GNSS Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Airborne

Land

Weapon systems

Naval

Military GNSS Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials are:

Commercial and Military Parachute Market Global Commercial and Military Parachute Market by type (round, ram-air, square and cruciform, and drogue) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Military Laser Designator Market Global Military Laser Designator Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (vehicle-mounted and man-portable).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005672/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website:https://www.technavio.com