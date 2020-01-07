The global CMOS image sensors market size is expected to grow by USD 10.15 billion during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Increasing focus on improving productivity and minimizing cost has led to the increasing adoption of automation in industries. This is expected to drive the implementation of CMOS image sensors across discrete and process industrial applications. CMOS image sensors are increasingly being used in industrial robots, UAVs, and drones to conduct real-time analysis of drone flight environments while detecting, classifying, and tracking objects. Also, CMOS image sensors are increasingly being integrated with surveillance cameras to enhance their image-based inspection. This has driven their adoption in machine vision systems across various manufacturing industries. Also, vendors are shifting toward the adoption of CMOS image sensors as they are more cost-effective than CCD image sensors and consume less power than CCD image sensors. All these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, technological advances in CMOS image sensors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global CMOS Image Sensors Market: Technological Advances in CMOS Image Sensors

Vendors in the market are seeking new architectures and prototypes to decrease the pixel size and enhance the electro-optical performance. Smaller pixels in CMOS image sensors result in higher resolution, lower power consumption, and lower costs. CMOS image sensor manufacturers are also working on the development of image sensor prototypes that will integrate the capabilities and features of CMOS and CCD image sensors. Furthermore, the emergence of 3D-stacked image sensors is also expected to drive market growth. These sensors enable flexible manufacturing options and facilitate optimization for each die in the 3D stack to offer a decreasing form factor. Thus, technological advances in CMOS image sensors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Popularity of social media applications, the advent of multiple-lens cameras in smartphones, and rising number of strategic partnerships will boost the CMOS image sensors market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global CMOS Image Sensors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global CMOS image sensors market by application (consumer electronics, automotive, security and surveillance, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC led the CMOS image sensors market share in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The CMOS image sensors market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for CMOS image sensors from the automotive sector, increasing adoption of mobile computing devices, and rising implementation of autonomous technologies in the industrial sector.

