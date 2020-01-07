Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XDTL ISIN: US46116X1019 Ticker-Symbol: 23I 
Tradegate
06.01.20
20:33 Uhr
27,400 Euro
-0,600
-2,14 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,600
26,800
06.01.
27,200
27,400
06.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES
INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC27,400-2,14 %