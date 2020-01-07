Technavio has been monitoring the global feed yeast market since 2019, and the market is poised to grow by USD 558.26 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 147-page report with TOC on "Feed Yeast Market Analysis Report by Product (poultry, ruminant, swine, aquaculture, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The need for feed additives due to the growing disease outbreak in livestock drives the market. Demand for meat and poultry is anticipated to boost the growth of the feed yeast market as well.

Disease outbreak in animals negatively impacts the production and consumption of livestock products across the world, leading to a significant loss of investment. This is driving end-users in the livestock industry to increase the use of feed additives such as vitamins, enzymes, yeast, and probiotics to prevent disease outbreaks in livestock. For instance, the use of feed yeast, such as Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, reduces diarrhea in calves. Therefore, the growing incidence of disease outbreaks is expected to drive the demand for additives such as feed yeast during the forecast period.

Major Five Feed Yeast Companies:

Alltech Inc.

Alltech Inc. operates the business across segments such as Animal Nutrition Health, Crop Science, and Food and Beverage. The company offers a wide range of feed yeast products under the brand, Yea-Sacc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates the business across various segments such as Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The company offers feed yeast under its brand, CitriStim.

Associated British Foods Plc

Associated British Foods Plc owns and operates the business across various segments such as Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The company offers feed yeast under the brand, Ohly.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Animal Nutrition Protein, Food Ingredients Applications, Origination Processing, and Industrial Financial Services. The company offers feed yeast under the brand, PROMOTE.

ForFarmers NV

ForFarmers NV owns and operates the business across segments such as The Netherlands, Germany/Belgium/Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company offers feed yeast under the brand, Levucell.

Feed Yeast Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Poultry

Ruminant

Swine

Aquaculture

Others

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

