Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WY6X ISIN: US2220702037 Ticker-Symbol: CO3A 
Tradegate
06.01.20
21:48 Uhr
9,738 Euro
-0,176
-1,78 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COTY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COTY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,650
9,746
06.01.
9,621
9,774
06.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COTY
COTY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COTY INC9,738-1,78 %
ESSITY AB B28,660-0,49 %