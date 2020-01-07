Technavio has been monitoring the global foam-based beauty and personal care products market since 2019, and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.18 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Foam-Based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (offline and online), Product (skincare, haircare, male grooming, bath, baby and child care, and other products), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The popularity of anti-pollution foam-based skincare products and increased adoption of organic products is anticipated to boost the growth of the foam-based and personal care products market.

With deteriorating air quality across the globe, consumers are exhibiting strong demand for foam-based skincare products that counter the harmful effects of pollutants on the skin. This is encouraging many vendors to introduce anti-pollution foam-based products that help improve skin oxidation levels and protect the skin from hazardous air pollutants. For instance, CHANEL Ltd. offers LE BLANC intense brightening foam cleanser that contains pearl extracts and glycine. The product improves the appearance of dull skin, enhances radiance, and boosts hydration to restore the skin's natural suppleness. Therefore, the growing demand for anti-pollution foam-based skincare products is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Foam-Based Beauty and Personal Care Products Companies:

Coty Inc.

Coty Inc. operates the business across various segments such as Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The company offers a wide range of foam-based beauty and personal care products; key offerings include L'effleur Foaming Bath Powder and Koleston Foam.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Essity Aktiebolag (publ) operates the business across various segments such as Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and Professional Hygiene. The company offers a wide range of foam-based beauty and personal care products. Some of the key product offerings include Tork Premium Extra Mild Foam Soap and Tork Premium Antibacterial Foam Soap.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA operates the business across various segments such as Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Homecare. The company offers a wide range of foam-based beauty and personal care products. Some of the key product offerings of the company include Foam Tint and Taffe Ultra Mousse.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. operates the business across various segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. Some of the key product offerings of the company include CLEAN CLEAR Essentials Foaming Facial Cleanser and NEW Acne Triple Clear Bubble Foam Face Cleanser.

Kao Corp.

Kao Corp. operates the business across various segments such as Cosmetics business, Skin care and hair care business, Human health care business, Fabric and home care business, and Chemical business.

Foam-Based Beauty and Personal Care Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Offline

Online

Foam-Based Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Skincare

Haircare

Male grooming

Bath

Baby and child care

Other products

Foam-Based Beauty and Personal Care Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

