Cashfloat.co.uk, a trading style of Western Circle Ltd (WCL), has released a 2020 updated version of their Debt Management Guide. The guide is aimed at citizens in the UK who are facing debt problems and need some helpful advice on how to deal with their debt.

With a large portion of the population finding themselves in debt, especially after Christmas and New Year celebrations, there is an increase in the use of debt management companies. Beth from Stepchange commented:

"January can be one of the busiest times of year helping clients after Christmas get themselves back on their feet."

Over 14,000 people have already looked at the 2019 edition of Cashfloat's Debt Management Guide and the updated version will be welcomed by many citizens who are struggling for financial independence this January. The guide prides itself in its in-depth analysis on debt management and how it manages to address the unique concerns of every age or stage readers might be in.

"Getting your finances back in order this January will help you lead a more productive year 2020. We hope you shouldn't need the help of our new guide, but if you do, we believe this is the guide that will get your finances back in shape", said Kelly Richards, website manager at Cashfloat.

The Debt Management guide comprises of over 30 articles and also includes a short quiz which will help consumers assess their debt. The guide also includes comprehensive reviews of debt management companies and charities in the UK to help consumers choose the right one to suit their needs.

Our 2020 guide to Debt Management in the UK can be found here.

About Cashfloat

Cashfloat.co.uk is a trading style of Western Circle Limited; an FCA-fully authorised direct lender. The Cashfloat model is based on fundamentally good morals and very advanced artificial intelligence technology designed to help and protect people taking payday loans online.

