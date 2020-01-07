Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.01.2020 | 07:46
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exchange Rates for the Fourth Quarter of 2019

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development of the Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against the Kindred Group's main currencies was a negative impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

Balance sheet rates:






Rate to GBP

31-Dec-19


31-Dec-18


YoY Delta

SEK

12.279


11.464


-7.1%

NOK

11.594


11.121


-4.3%

EUR

1.175


1.118


-5.1%

DKK

8.782


8.348


-5.2%

AUD

1.880


1.813


-3.7%







Income statement averages for the quarter:






Rate to GBP

Avg Q4 19


Avg Q4 18


YoY Delta

SEK

12.372


11.637


-6.3%

NOK

11.723


10.865


-7.9%

EUR

1.162


1.127


-3.1%

DKK

8.684


8.413


-3.2%

AUD

1.883


1.794


-5.0%

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Regulation of Market Abuse, MAR.

CONTACT:
For more information:
Inga Lundberg
Investor Relations
+44-788-799-6116

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/exchange-rates-for-the-fourth-quarter-of-2019,c3002094

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3002094/1170413.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire