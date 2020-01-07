Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - SLIPIT Investment Transactions

To: Company Announcements

Date: 7 January 2020

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84



SLIPIT INVESTMENT TRANSACTIONS

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLIPIT) has completed the sale of a single let office building in Staines. The 26,300sqft building was sold for a net price of £10.7m after deducting the value of the outstanding rent free, reflecting an equivalent yield of 5.7%. The property had recently been relet after SLIPIT took a surrender of the previous tenant's lease, and let the whole property for ten years at a rent of £715,000pa. Prior to the asset management there was only two years remaining on the lease and the tenant wanted to downsize.

Jason Baggaley, fund manager of SLIPIT commented "We decided to dispose of the asset after completing the successful asset management which maximised the return on the asset. We will look to reinvest the sales proceeds into a higher yielding asset that offers better future performance prospects for the Company."



All enquiries to:

Aberdeen Standard Investments

1 George Street

Edinburgh

EH2 2LL



Jason Baggaley - Fund Manager

Tel: 0131 245 2833

E-mail: jason.baggaley@aberdeenstandard.com



Oli Lord - Deputy Fund Manager

Tel: 0131 245 6077

E-mail: oli.lord@aberdeenstandard.com



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques, St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385

Fax: 01481 745085



