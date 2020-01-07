Clean Invest Africa Plc - Filippo Fantechi becomes CEO and other Board Changes

7 January 2020

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("CIA" or the "Company")

Filippo Fantechi becomes CEO and other Board Changes

The Company wishes to inform the market that Filippo Fantechi has been confirmed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The change reflects Filippo's founding position of the CoalTech Group and his ability and experience in the energy, utility and construction sectors.

Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa ("Shaikh Mohamed AlKhalifa") will join the board of directors with immediate effect as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company. Shaikh Mohamed AlKhalifa is based in the Kingdom of Bahrain and a Member of the Bahraini Royal Family. Shaikh Mohamed AlKhalifa is responsible for investment opportunities and has an extensive network of contacts which support the development of the CoalTech Group business, including professional firms and investment bankers.

Shaikh Mohamed AlKhalifa holds 332,619,294 ordinary shares in the Company representing 29.23 per cent. of the current issued share capital.

The Company also notes that Samuel Toby Preece has resigned with immediate effect to concentrate on other business interests. The Company wishes to thank Samuel for his input from, and leading up to admission, to the NEX Exchange Growth Market in November 2017. Samuel will receive £15,000 in ordinary shares of the Company at a deemed price of 1p per share, in lieu of certain outstanding fees owing to him.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Clean Invest Africa PLC

Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +973 3 9696273

Noel Lyons - Executive Director

Telephone: +44 7912 514 809

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller

Telephone: 020 7220 9795

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa