Press Release

January 7, 2020

Signify proposes re-appointments and announces changes to the composition of its Board of Management

Proposal to re-appoint Eric Rondolat as CEO and René van Schooten as a member of the Board of Management

Proposal to appoint Maria Letizia Mariani as a member of the Board of Management

The company CFO, Stéphane Rougeot, announced his decision to leave for personal reasons. René van Schooten will succeed Stéphane Rougeot as CFO as of March 1, 2020

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, proposes the following re-appointments and announces the following changes to its Board of Management.

Re-appointments

The Supervisory Board proposes to re-appoint Eric Rondolat as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management for another four years and René van Schooten as a member of the Board of Management for another year.

"The Supervisory Board is very pleased that Eric Rondolat remains available for another four years," said Arthur van der Poel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Signify. "We are happy that we can continue to count on his dedication and leadership, and recommend his re-appointment as he is of crucial importance to Signify's journey in the transformation of the lighting industry."

Eric Rondolat and René van Schooten have been in their respective roles since the company's listing on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange in May 2016.

New appointment

The Supervisory Board proposes to appoint Maria Letizia Mariani as a member of the Board of Management for a period of four years. Maria Letizia Mariani joined the company nine years ago and headed Signify's Market Group Europe before taking her current role as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Strategy.

All (re-)appointments are subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 19, 2020.

CFO transition

Stéphane Rougeot, who joined Signify in September 2016, announced his decision to leave for personal reasons. René van Schooten will take over the responsibility as CFO as of March 1, 2020 to ensure a smooth transition until a new CFO has been appointed.

"I am happy that Maria Letizia has been proposed as a member of the Board of Management where she will bring extensive business and commercial experience," said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify. "I personally thank Stéphane for having been such a strong partner and for being instrumental in driving the many improvements at Signify over the past 3.5 years. I'm very pleased that René, who knows Signify very well and served in this capacity during the IPO, takes over the CFO role."

"I have been very fortunate to join Signify at a crucial moment in its longstanding history and to contribute to establishing a strong standalone company," said Stéphane Rougeot. "I am confident in the company's strategy, capabilities and leadership and I firmly believe Signify will continue to lead the transformation of the lighting industry. I want to express my sincere thanks to the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board for their support in this very valuable experience."

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations

Robin Jansen

Tel: +31 6 1594 4569

E-mail: robin.j.jansen@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify

Signifyproducts, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2018 sales of EUR 6.4 billion, we have approximately 27,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Attachment