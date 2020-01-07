Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
US2915254005 EC21 EMMIS COMMUNICTNS A DL-01
The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
US2915254005 EC21 EMMIS COMMUNICTNS A DL-01