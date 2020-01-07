Vonage (NASDAQ:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that New10 has selected its contact centre solution to better serve its customer-base by delivering exceptional experiences.

Based in the Netherlands, New10 is a financial services company which helps entrepreneurs to finance their plans and ambitions for growth. Offering a fully digital lending process, New10 makes credit decisions within 15 minutes with clear conditions and insights of the applicant's financial health.

For New10, customer experience is the key business differentiator and essential for maximising customer retention and maintaining its rapid growth. New10's goal is to provide its growing customer-base with a 'white glove' experience, whether for a customer calling for support during an application, or a New10 agent proactively contacting a customer who may need assistance with the application process. Following a market evaluation, the company implemented Vonage's award-winning contact centre solution for its Salesforce integration, omni-channel routing and reporting capabilities, together with its call quality and scalability.

Mitchell Baas, Head of Customer Relations at New10, comments, "We wanted to transform the experience we offer our customers with the introduction of Vonage's contact centre solution. We were impressed with Vonage's Salesforce integration, call quality and voice assurance and are delighted to have moved to a stable and flexible platform which will help us scale our CX function as we grow."

New10's advisors will now benefit from immediate access to a customer's entire history of interactions, and with Vonage's fully-integrated omni-channel experience, the company can deliver a consistent customer experience between Salesforce and the contact centre. New10 can route voice and interactions through email, chat, SMS, video and social channels in an integrated and unified manner, uniformly empowering digital and voice agents, optimising resources and improving management of KPIs across customer interaction channels. The company can therefore provide a rich, consistent and integrated experience, irrespective of the channel chosen by its customers, and without switching to a third-party solution.

Vonage's dynamic routing capabilities can also help optimise performance by identifying callers who have previously submitted an application and routing them directly to the account team or assigning them higher priority in the queue further improving handling time and customer satisfaction.

All advisors can log into the same system wherever they are, as all they need is a phone and internet connection, meaning they can work from multiple locations. The platform offers a real-time window into the entire contact centre operation, so agents can be easily managed, and call recordings together with customisable reports allow the company to understand where improvement opportunities exist.

Paul Turner, VP Benelux and Nordics at Vonage, adds, "Vonage is pleased to have been chosen as an important partner of New10 as it seeks to compete on customer experience, while benefiting from complete flexibility and scalability. Salesforce integration is central to Vonage's contact centre solution, enabling businesses like New10 to create customer experiences that help them serve better and sell more. Our solution integrates effectively, for better access to rich customer data, from which agents can make personal connections through every channel".

About Vonage

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About New 10

New10 helps owners of SME businesses to finance their plans and ambitions for growth. Our goal is to set up a new norm in SME lending by offering a fully digital application process from uploading financials to signing contracts. New10 provides the credit decisions within 15 minutes with clear conditions and insights of the applicant's financial health. Entrepreneurs can complete their application wherever and whenever they like. Fast, simple, and clear.

New10 is an initiative by ABN AMRO. It combines the financial knowhow of the bank with the agility of a Fintech. Our clients get the attractive interest rate of a loan from the bank, with the ease and speed of an online financing partner.

For more information about New10, please visit new10.com.

