Questex LLC: Questex's SIBEC Europe 2020 Brings Together Health, Fitness and Leisure Buyers and Sellers to Create Business Relationships and Drive Growth

Event Takes Place 10-13 November 2020 at the Forte Village Resort in Sardinia, Italy

LONDON, Jan. 07, 2020's SIBEC Europe 2020 brings Europe's major operators from the Health, Fitness and Leisure markets to meet with leading international suppliers to build new business relationships and learn about profitable business strategies. The event is scheduled for 10-13 November 2020 at the Forte Village Resort in Sardinia, Italy.



SIBEC Europe will host 85 senior executives from the Health, Fitness and Leisure markets such as Nuffield Health, David Lloyd Leisure and SATS as well as 130 international suppliers such as Technogym, Gladstone and Pavigym.

The event's location provides an intimate, results-oriented business setting, optimised to deliver maximum results. Prior to the event, each buyer and supplier has the opportunity to pre-select the companies they would like to meet with and SIBEC Europe strategically matches companies according to their preferences for a series of pre-scheduled face-to-face one-on-one meetings. Through a well-balanced networking programme, delegates also have the opportunity to spend time with their peers and prospective clients during offsite activities, coffee breaks, meals and receptions.

David Zarb Jenkins, Event Director for SIBEC Europe, said "Following record attendance and a very successful event in Malta, we are extremely excited to be taking the 24th annual SIBEC Europe event to the Forte Village Resort in Sardinia. This iconic property is the definition of style and luxury and is the perfect platform for delegates to conduct business away from the pressures of the office. SIBEC has facilitated over 50,000 meetings over the years between international suppliers and Europe's most prominent fitness operators. Choosing exotic locations enhances the SIBEC experience and sets the tone for great networking and everlasting friendships. Ultimately people do business with people they like and we firmly believe SIBEC forms those friendships which translate into business."

"As we try to balance increasingly busy work schedules, I continue to find that SIBEC Europe provides me with the perfect opportunity to meet new and existing suppliers in a focused environment, which maximises the opportunity for both buyers and suppliers. It is always great to catch up with colleagues in a relaxed and informal environment. I would highly recommend SIBEC to any prospective buyers," said Jason Stanton, Mytime Active.

To learn more about SIBEC Europe, visit: https://www.sibeceu.com/

To apply for a hosted buyer place at SIBEC Europe, click here .

To register as a supplier for SIBEC Europe, click here .

Stay connected to SIBEC Europe on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Questex

At Questex, we are passionate about driving business outcomes. We connect buyers and sellers and help both achieve their goals. We are online, on devices and live with experiential engagements. We understand the buyer's behavior and evolving needs and connect them with the seller through continual touchpoints. From discovery through purchase and purchase through advocacy, we supply unmatched access, insight, engagement and turnkey solutions all in one place.

Media Contact

Chris Rivers

Marketing Manager

SIBEC Europe

+44 208 075 9731

crivers@questex.com