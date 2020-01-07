Basilea Pharmaceutica is a revenue-generating biotech company that is on the cusp of breaking even (2021e) and sustainable profitability thereafter. It has successfully brought two anti-infective drugs to the market: Cresemba (severe mould infections) and Zevtera (bacterial infections). Combined revenue contributions (as reported by Basilea, both assets are commercialised through partners) are expected to exceed CHF105m in FY19. Longer-term value creation is also dependent on crystallising the mid/late-stage oncology portfolio. Basilea is investing for future growth; multiple datapoints on derazantinib are expected in 2020. If data from the registrational FIDES-01 are particularly positive, they could form the basis of an accelerated approval in iCCA. We value Basilea at CHF1.18bn.

