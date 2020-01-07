Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B9GA ISIN: CH0011432447 Ticker-Symbol: PK5 
Lang & Schwarz
07.01.20
11:32 Uhr
42,025 Euro
+0,675
+1,63 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,850
42,200
11:33
33,060
33,160
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BASILEA
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG42,025+1,63 %