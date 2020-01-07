The global smart shoes market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 23% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005427/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart shoes market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The popularity of fitness activities is leading vendors in the global smart shoes market to invest in cutting-edge technological innovations. Products such as step-counting shoes are gaining popularity among consumers as it helps them monitor and plan their physical activity. This is leading vendors to market their products as premium variants and adopt effective branding strategies to retain and expand their customer base. Branding is crucial as most existing players offer products with relatively similar features. Also, the global recognition of a brand logo implies wider acceptance of the brand, which helps in retaining the market position of the brand. This will accelerate the demand for premium products and help market players increase their revenues.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR20861

As per Technavio, strategic partnerships will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Smart Shoes Market: Strategic Partnerships

Vendors in the market are forming strategic alliances with technology giants to develop smart shoes with various features. For instance, in 2017, Li Ning collaborated with Xiaomi to launch smart shoes equipped with military-grade motion sensors. Similarly, in 2017, Brooks collaborated with HP to introduce personalized running shoes based on foot biomechanics. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the global smart shoes market during the forecast period.

"The growing provision of personalized fitness coaching and the increased use of wearable devices in sports analytics will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Smart Shoes Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global smart shoes marketbyfunction (step-counting smart-shoes, positioning smart shoes, navigation smart shoes, and auto-tightening smart shoes), end-users (adults, senior citizens, users with disability, and kids), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (Americas, EMEA, and APAC)

The Americas region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005427/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/