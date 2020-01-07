The following information is based on the press release from Sievi Capital Oyj (Sievi Capital) published on January 7, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Sievi Capital has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for January 29, 2020, approves an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.15. The scheduled Ex-date is January 30, 2020. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a recalculation of options and forwards in Sievi Capital (SCI1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=752063