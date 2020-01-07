World's Largest Gas, LNG & Energy Event, Gastech, to Return to Singapore This September

Gastech 2020 will be held from 8 - 10 September 2020 at the Singapore EXPO and marks 5 years since the event was last in Singapore in 2015.

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversations at the event last year in September in Houston, revolved around the energy industry's commitment and journey towards decarbonisation while delivering energy security across economies. Three core themes that arose from discussions included:

- New centres of demands and marked changes in how gas will be utilised by end users

- Key developments in supply sources and changing market dynamics

- An increased role for its use in creating a hydrogen economy

All these underpinned by the rise of new technologies and the 4th industrial age.

These themes resonate across the core energy agendas for Asia: energy security, clean energy and opening emerging economies and over the next five years, the IEA forecasts that Asia is set to power the growth of the industry. Singapore hence represents a prime opportunity for energy players to convene and drive development in the region.

"We are thrilled to bring the event back to Asia," said Ornstien. "Singapore is one of the most important energy and financial hubs in the world and an epicentre for important players in the gas, LNG and energy space to engage the emerging, buoyant economies of Asia with the rest of the world."

Gastech draws 35,000 international visitors annually and attendees range from heads of states, government officials, ministerial and executive-level people, through to management and operational level people, as well as students.

"Hosting Gastech for the second time is testament to Singapore's reputation as a leading business events destination where event planners can draw on our ecosystem of opportunities, networks and ideas. Our strategic location, coupled with a supportive pro-business environment, continues to bring together people and ideas from around the world. We also expect Gastech to strengthen our efforts to position Singapore as a top-of-mind LNG Trading Hub. We look forward to welcoming the event and delegates to Singapore," said Andrew Phua, Director of Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board.

Alongside an acclaimed conference, Gastech features an international exhibition drawing together 35,000 international attendees. 55,000sqm of exhibition space will showcase innovations and services from 700 exhibitors within 10 industry zones and 16 country pavilions.

Reflecting the growth in the region and the increase in interest from exhibitors, 75% of the exhibition is already sold.

