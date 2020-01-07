On January 7, 2020 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to satisfy the application of INVL Asset Management UAB to suspend trading in INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund (FINNETFV, ISIN code LTIF00000443) units from January 8, 2020 until the removal from the Fund List. The trading in these financial instruments will be suspended at the request of INVL Asset Management UAB following the provisions of item 16.2 of the Nasdaq Vilnius Listing rules. The company INVL Asset Management announced on 19 November of 2019 that will merge the harmonized investment fund's "INVL Umbrella Fund" INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund into the open-ended harmonized investment fund "INVL Baltic Fund". More detailed information is available in the Company's announcement here and in the Company's website here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.