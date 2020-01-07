The "UK Savory Deli Foods Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK savory deli foods sector is led by the pre-packed sandwiches category in value terms, while pates category is forecast to register the fastest growth in value terms, during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel for savory deli foods in Germany. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material, while rigid metal is expected to register the fastest growth during 2018-2023. Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of savory deli foods in the UK. Ginsters', Agrial S.A.' and Saladstogo Ltd are the leading players in the UK savory deli foods sector.
What else is contained?
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023.
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for cured meats, fermented meats, pates, pies savory appetisers, pre-packed sandwiches, prepared salads and savory baked goods with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023.
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each sector through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, vending machines, e-retailers, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, drug stores pharmacies, and other general retailers.
- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in both value and volume terms in 2018.
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for rigid plastics, glass, flexible packaging, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: specialty container, bottle, tube, tub and others.
Scope
- The per capita consumption and expenditure of savory deli foods was higher in the UK compared to both the regional and global levels in 2018
- The pre-packed sandwiches is the largest category in both value and volume terms during 2018-2023
- In the UK, the per capita consumption of pre-packed sandwiches was higher than other savory deli categories in 2018
- Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the UK savory deli foods sector
- Ginsters accounted for the leading share in the UK savory deli foods sector, in 2018
- Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the UK savory deli foods sector
- Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of savory deli foods in the UK
Key Topics Covered:
- Report scope
- Executive summary
- The UK in the global and regional context
- The UK in the global and Western Europe savory deli foods sector
- The UK compared to other leading countries in the Western Europe
- Per capita consumption and expenditure the UK compared to the Western Europe and global levels
- Sector analysis Savory Deli Foods
- Country snapshot savory deli foods sector in the UK
- Value and volume analysis savory deli foods sector in the UK
- Degree of trading up/down in the UK savory deli foods sector
- Cross category comparison value and growth rate
- Change in category share by value
- Cross category comparison volume and growth rate
- Change in category share by volume
- Per capita consumption analysis by category
- Category analysis: cured meats
- Category analysis: fermented meats
- Category analysis: pates
- Category analysis: pies savory appetisers
- Category analysis: pre-packed sandwiches
- Category analysis: prepared salads
- Category analysis: savory baked goods
- Distribution analysis
- Distribution channel share analysis: savory deli foods
- Distribution channel share analysis by category
- Competitive landscape
- Leading companies in the sector (in value and volume terms) in the savory deli foods sector, 2018
- Top 5 companies share by brand (in value terms and volume terms) in the savory deli foods sector, 2018
- Brand shares of top five companies (in value terms and volume terms) by category, 2018
- Private label share analysis by category
- Growth of private labels compared to branded products
- Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category
- Health wellness
- Health wellness trend analysis
- Health wellness market analysis by product attribute
- Health wellness market analysis by consumer benefit
- Category comparison with health wellness and without health wellness claims
- Packaging analysis
- Pack material
- Pack type
- Closure type
- Primary outer type
- Consumergraphics
- Demographic analysis
- Macroeconomic analysis
- Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends
- Country risk index
- Methodology
- Definitions
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Atria Plc
- HKScan Group
