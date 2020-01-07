The "UK Savory Deli Foods Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK savory deli foods sector is led by the pre-packed sandwiches category in value terms, while pates category is forecast to register the fastest growth in value terms, during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel for savory deli foods in Germany. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material, while rigid metal is expected to register the fastest growth during 2018-2023. Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of savory deli foods in the UK. Ginsters', Agrial S.A.' and Saladstogo Ltd are the leading players in the UK savory deli foods sector.

What else is contained?

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023.

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for cured meats, fermented meats, pates, pies savory appetisers, pre-packed sandwiches, prepared salads and savory baked goods with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023.

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each sector through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, vending machines, e-retailers, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, drug stores pharmacies, and other general retailers.

Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in both value and volume terms in 2018.

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for rigid plastics, glass, flexible packaging, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: specialty container, bottle, tube, tub and others.

Scope

The per capita consumption and expenditure of savory deli foods was higher in the UK compared to both the regional and global levels in 2018

The pre-packed sandwiches is the largest category in both value and volume terms during 2018-2023

In the UK, the per capita consumption of pre-packed sandwiches was higher than other savory deli categories in 2018

Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the UK savory deli foods sector

Ginsters accounted for the leading share in the UK savory deli foods sector, in 2018

Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the UK savory deli foods sector

Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of savory deli foods in the UK

Key Topics Covered:

Report scope

Executive summary

The UK in the global and regional context

The UK in the global and Western Europe savory deli foods sector

The UK compared to other leading countries in the Western Europe

Per capita consumption and expenditure the UK compared to the Western Europe and global levels

Sector analysis Savory Deli Foods

Country snapshot savory deli foods sector in the UK

Value and volume analysis savory deli foods sector in the UK

Degree of trading up/down in the UK savory deli foods sector

Cross category comparison value and growth rate

Change in category share by value

Cross category comparison volume and growth rate

Change in category share by volume

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Category analysis: cured meats

Category analysis: fermented meats

Category analysis: pates

Category analysis: pies savory appetisers

Category analysis: pre-packed sandwiches

Category analysis: prepared salads

Category analysis: savory baked goods

Distribution analysis

Distribution channel share analysis: savory deli foods

Distribution channel share analysis by category

Competitive landscape

Leading companies in the sector (in value and volume terms) in the savory deli foods sector, 2018

Top 5 companies share by brand (in value terms and volume terms) in the savory deli foods sector, 2018

Brand shares of top five companies (in value terms and volume terms) by category, 2018

Private label share analysis by category

Growth of private labels compared to branded products

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category

Health wellness

Health wellness trend analysis

Health wellness market analysis by product attribute

Health wellness market analysis by consumer benefit

Category comparison with health wellness and without health wellness claims

Packaging analysis

Pack material

Pack type

Closure type

Primary outer type

Consumergraphics

Demographic analysis

Macroeconomic analysis

Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends

Country risk index

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Atria Plc

HKScan Group

