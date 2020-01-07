ApartmentLove.com is one of the largest apartment rental websites in the world

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2020) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) ('HeyBryan' or 'the Company'), the app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, is pleased to announce that HeyBryan and ApartmentLove Inc. ('ApartmentLove') will begin a new co-marketing initiative to promote HeyBryan, a preferred supplier of vetted, home-maintenance experts, like handymen, painters, and cleaners, to name a few, to ApartmentLove's vast landlord and tenant community in the Greater Toronto Area, BC's Lower Mainland, and Calgary, Alberta.

Trevor Davidson, President & CEO of ApartmentLove, comments: "We are really excited to bring this collaboration to life as we see great value in it for both ApartmentLove and HeyBryan. Just like homeowners, landlords and tenants constantly need small tasks done in their properties as quickly and efficiently as possible. We are glad we can work closely with HeyBryan to fill this gap together."

ApartmentLove has about 200,000 active rental listings across Canada and the US and is eager to promote HeyBryan to its large network of landlords and tenants, while HeyBryan promotes ApartmentLove to its customer base as a trusted and professional online rental listing partner.

"There is evidence that renters and landlords these days rely on the gig economy to hire professionals to improve their space as it is tough to find people quickly to do these small maintenance tasks. This is when HeyBryan comes into play. We are happy to get appreciation for our service from a well-respected company like ApartmentLove," adds Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan.

HGTV celebrity Bryan Baeumler acts as HeyBryan's brand ambassador. Bryan Baeumler is widely recognized as a home-maintenance expert and has been featured in multiple hit shows for over seven years, such as House of Bryan, Disaster DIY, Leave it to Bryan, and Island of Bryan.

ON BEHALF OF HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC.

Lance Montgomery

CEO, President & Director

About ApartmentLove Inc.

Bringing together the best qualified tenants and the most desirable rental listings from across Canada and the United States, ApartmentLove.com is among the largest home and apartment rental websites online today. Visit: www.ApartmentLove.com, or follow along on Facebook and Instagram, for direct links to the best selection of the most desirable homes and apartments for rent, as well as fun and creative home décor concepts, interior design ideas and other helpful rental tips.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.









Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6572/51212_f1d4542ef43faacf_001full.jpg

Investor Relations Contacts:

Lance Montgomery, President & CEO

604-240-8192

lance@heybryan.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

416-868-1079 x231

cathy@chfir.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51212