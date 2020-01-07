Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) is managed by Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk at OrbiMed. They remain very constructive on the prospects for the global healthcare sector - despite headline risk ahead of the 2020 US presidential election - citing industry innovation, which they suggest is at 'unparalleled' levels, and has historically been an important driver of the sector's performance. Although investor concerns about drug pricing in the US remain, Borho and Polischuk say that pharma and biotech companies are 'still getting paid and are generating attractive returns'. In addition to opportunities in developed markets, they are also finding interesting investment ideas in China, due to higher product approval standards and a relaxation of listing requirements for fledgling companies.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...