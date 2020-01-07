smartTrade, a global leader in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, announces that the company has gone through significant growth in 2019. Multiple initiatives such as geographical and market segment expansion have contributed to these excellent results.

New markets penetration and market shares increase: smartTrade continues to develop its footprint in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, North America, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States. The company has onboarded customers in new regions such as Central America, Israel, Liechtenstein and Turkey. smartTrade plans to continue to grow in emerging and developing countries as the market making automatisation demand for local currencies is high and continues to grow.

Market segment opportunities: Buy side firms are adopting smartTrade's solutions seeking more sophisticated features, workflows and pre/post allocations support to increase their performance and flexibility whereas sell side companies show an increased demand for algos and internalisation. The adoption of LiquidityFX, smartTrade's Foreign Exchange trading platform, is boosted by the addition of new asset classes such as cryptocurrencies, money markets and options. The demand for smartFI, smartTrade's Fixed Income trading platform, is accelerating, as it is a perfect fit for fixed income buy and sell side firms seeking to differentiate their offering and firms looking to solve fragmentation and lack of liquidity.

Global expansion: To better serve its growing customer base and strong demand in Switzerland, smartTrade has opened a new subsidiary in Geneva. smartTrade is also growing its sales team and new positions are open nearly in all departments and subsidiaries: Aix en Provence, Geneva, London, Milan, New York, Singapore and Tokyo. With the significant number of customers, the company is hiring to continue delivering very high-quality services to its clients.

Recognised expertise: In 2019, smartTrade's solutions received strong market recognition by industry experts and won multiple awards: Best OMS, Best Crypto Trading Platform, Best Trading System, Best Buy-Side EMS, Best Liquidity Aggregation.

David VINCENT, CEO of smartTrade Technologies said: "For several years, smartTrade has experienced strong growth in its number of customers, projects and employees. I am very happy to have set up an organizational structure that allows us to grow in an efficient and focused way. Our goal is to continue to ensure maximum satisfaction for our clients and employees."

