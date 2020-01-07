Collaboration to Assess Surgical Data Across 300+ Variables to Enable a Higher Quality of Care for Patients and Surgeons

caresyntax, a pioneering developer in surgical automation, analytics and AI, today announced the launch of a research and development collaboration with ARC at Sheba Medical Center, the leading hospital facility of its kind in Israel and the Mideast. Sheba Medical Center, which is focused on game-changing medical innovation, was ranked by Newsweek as one of the top ten best hospitals in the world in 2019. The collaboration will enable caresyntax to measure surgical data across more than 300 variables in oncological procedures using artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop algorithms that will predict surgical outcomes and enable a higher quality of care for both patients and surgeons.

The ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate) complex at Sheba Medical Center collaborates with international medical centers and healthcare companies around the globe to advance medical innovation, biotechnology and patient care. Currently, Sheba Medical Center serves more than 1 million patients per year and more than 25% of all Israeli medical clinical research is conducted in its facilities. Sheba Medical Center has a proven track record of treating oncology patients, and caresyntax will leverage ARC's expertise and scale of data resources to enhance the strength of caresyntax's automation and analytics software.

As part of the collaboration, caresyntax will analyze electronic medical records and data from over 3,000 surgical procedures in oncology across more than 300 variables to develop algorithms using AI and machine learning that can predict clinical outcomes. These algorithms will serve as the foundation for real-team feedback that can help surgeons make informed, patient-specific decisions before, during and after surgery. caresyntax then will embed the resulting algorithms into over-the-shoulder clinical decision support systems for surgical teams, which will be tested in one of Sheba's operating rooms by Professor Aviram Nissan, Professor and Chief, Department of General and Oncological Surgery, and Professor Haim Berkenstad, Director, Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care. Within caresyntax, the development project is managed by its Surgical AI Labs (SAIL) group, based in Berlin, Germany. As such, it is the first German technology venture to launch a collaboration with ARC.

"We are thrilled to partner with a leading research and innovation center such as ARC on this important project that has the potential to transform the standard of surgical care for patients and surgeons globally," said Dennis Kogan, caresyntax Chairman and CEO. "Together, we will be able to significantly enhance the real-time, decision-making precision of our software platform to provide actionable insights to surgeons throughout the surgical continuum, which, ultimately, will make surgery safer and more effective. We look forward to working with Professor Nissan and Professor Berkenstad, who share our mission to make surgery safer for patients and more efficient for surgeons."

Eyal Zimlichman, Deputy Director, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center, said, "At Sheba, we are on a mission to collaborate with partners like caresyntax to work together within a singular setting to test and develop solutions that address unmet clinical needs. We're confident that through this partnership with ARC, we can make huge strides in oncological surgery through the combination of our data and caresyntax's leading surgical intelligence and automation technology."

caresyntax and ARC at Sheba Medical Center expect to publish preliminary results for the first phase of the research project in the second quarter of 2020. Following those results, caresyntax expects to begin the second phase of the project, which includes embedding the tested algorithms into the intraoperative decision support module within the caresyntax product portfolio.

caresyntax is working to make surgery smarter by combining AI, IoT and analytics to transform unstructured clinical and operational data into actionable, real-time surgical intelligence. In the last year, caresyntax has launched key partnerships focused on accelerating research and development of its products, including with MC Healthcare, a subsidiary company of Mitsubishi Corporation, Medizin im Grünen, Barco Healthcare and Insel Gruppe AG.

About caresyntax

caresyntax is working to make mission-critical health care settings such as surgery, interventional radiology and obstetrics smarter and safer. The company's proprietary solutions leverage IoT, analytics and AI technologies to automate clinical and operational decision support for surgical teams, and support all outcome contributors in the delivery and management of risk-bearing contracts. By integrating data from medical devices, electronic health records, and other sources inside the OR into a unified data platform, caresyntax helps caregivers better identify and manage risk, increase workflow efficiency, reduce surgical variability and improve operational or clinical outcomes at the point of care. Today, caresyntax technologies are used in more than 7,000 operating rooms worldwide, and support surgical teams in over 10 million procedures per year. More information at www.caresyntax.com.

About Sheba Medical Center, Tel HaShomer

Born together with the State of Israel in 1948, Sheba Medical Center, Tel HaShomer is the largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East. Sheba is the only medical center in Israel that combines an acute care hospital and a rehabilitation hospital on one campus, and it is at the forefront of medical treatments, patient care, research and education. As a university teaching hospital affiliated with the Sackler School of Medicine at Tel-Aviv University, it welcomes people from all over the world indiscriminately. To learn more, visit: eng.sheba.co.il.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005204/en/

Contacts:

Media:

For caresyntax:

Luke Walker, Director of Global Marketing Communications

caresyntax Corporation

E: luke.walker@caresyntax.com

For Sheba Medical Center:

Steve Walz, Director of International Media Relations

E: steve.walz@sheba.health.gov.il