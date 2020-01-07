Newgioco Group, Inc.: Newgioco to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Newgioco Group, Inc. ("Newgioco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NWGI), a global sports betting and gaming technology company providing fully integrated software solutions to online and land-based sports betting and leisure gaming operators, is pleased to announce that Company Chairman and CEO, Michele (Mike) Ciavarella and founder, Beniamino Gianfelici will be joined by several members of management, advisors, and guests to ring the opening bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

The ceremony will be held at Nasdaq's MarketSite in New York City and will be webcast live beginning at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time via the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/videos/nasdaq-stock-market-bell-ceremony-takeover and live streaming will be available on Facebook at the following link: http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq .

"We are incredibly grateful to have been invited by Nasdaq to participate in this iconic event ushering in a new era for Newgioco," stated Michele (Mike) Ciavarella, Newgioco Chief Executive Officer. "The historic bell ringing celebration comes on the heels of notable developments in the rapidly growing regulated U.S. sports betting market and allows us to showcase our brand on a global stage as one of the first end-to-end, fully integrated sports betting operator based in the U.S. I am very proud to share this honor with our entire dedicated team from around the world, and our committed shareholders and guests that have supported the Company to reach this accomplishment, and look forward to continuing to provide cost-effective, leading-edge sports betting solutions to our loyal customers for many years ahead."

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and includes statements regarding continuing to provide cost-effective, leading-edge sports betting solutions to our loyal customers for many years ahead. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include our ability to continue to provide cost-effective, leading-edge sports betting solutions to our loyal customers, and the risk factors described in Newgioco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

