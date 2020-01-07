NexusTek Names Mark Richtermeyer as Vice President, Professional Services

IT services leader will direct IT consulting, delivery practices and project management team

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / NexusTek, a national provider of managed IT services and full IT outsourcing solutions to small and medium size businesses, today announced the appointment of Mark Richtermeyer to lead and grow the consulting, delivery practices and project management teams.

"Mark is a proven entrepreneur, business leader and consulting expert in IT services," said Scott Ray, NexusTek COO. "In addition to starting and successfully running three of his own businesses over the last 20 years, Mark has built a wealth of knowledge and expertise in organizing and growing delivery practices in consulting and software development. We are excited to have him join us, to further strengthen our executive team."

Mr. Richtermeyer will lead NexusTek's professional services teams into the future, focusing on exceptional service to our customers, building and growing the IT consulting practices our clients need to effectively run their businesses and organizing our project management efforts to continue smooth and efficient on-time implementation activities. The professional services division is NexusTek's strategic arm in performing needed technology upgrades, cloud migrations, planned remediation and many more IT projects for their customer-base.

"I am excited to be part of the NexusTek team of professionals, whose diligence and commitment to better service and customer experience allow small and medium-sized businesses to focus on running their business instead of worrying about technology," said Mark Richtermeyer. "This is a great opportunity to leverage my knowledge and experience in consulting, integrations and growing professional services organizations to continue to build NexusTek's national presence, with a local feel and delivery."

Mr. Richtermeyer will join the company's executive leadership team and report directly to Scott Ray, COO.

Mark Richtermeyer is a seasoned senior executive and entrepreneur in IT consulting and software development across a range of business verticals including small and medium businesses as well as enterprise clients. He has a proven track record of leadership and delivering business results. Most recently, Richtermeyer founded and led three consulting businesses; the Premios Group, specializing in oil and gas-focused software and consulting services, the Spitfire Group, focusing on high performance consulting and software development projects, and CCG Online, an ecommerce and digital marketing company acquired by iXL. Prior to running his own successful businesses, Richtermeyer held a variety of executive positions for Hitachi Consulting.

Mark Richtermeyer holds a BS degree in Accounting from the University of Wyoming and an MBA from the University of Colorado (Boulder). We are also honored to have a former military veteran join our ranks, as Mr. Richtermeyer was a Captain in the US Air Force and Air National Guard. He also is a member of the National Ski Patrol and Larimer County Search and Rescue team, primarily focused on winter operations.

ABOUT NEXUSTEK

Trusted by thousands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), NexusTek is a national managed IT services provider with a comprehensive portfolio comprised of end-user services, cloud, infrastructure, cyber security, and IT consulting. We design holistic technology solutions for business customers that deliver a superior end-user experience, backed by a 24/7/365 domestically staffed support team. NexusTek Managed Service Plans offer end-to-end IT management with fixed-monthly, per-user pricing through which SMBs can leverage helpdesk, backup, disaster recovery, dedicated engineers, security, 24×7 remote support and network monitoring services while creating predictable IT budgets.

NexusTek is ranked number 22 on the 2019 Channel Futures MSP 501 list of top Managed Services Providers worldwide, is the 2018 Channel Futures MSP of the Year, a two-time CRN MSP Elite 150 list member and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner.

Included in its all-encompassing products and services portfolio are: IT support and outsourced help desk backed by multiple domestic NOCs (Network Operation Centers) for redundancy; hosted infrastructure, cloud services, and Microsoft Azure; professional IT consulting and virtual CIO (vCIO) services; disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS); cyber security services; server and network monitoring; unified communications and voice-over-IP (VoIP); Office 365; enterprise content management (ECM); and many more IT solutions. An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company which, as of 2018, has also qualified for the GDPR rider, NexusTek adheres to rigorous, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies. This achievement reflects the transparency and control that comes from managed private cloud service environments.

