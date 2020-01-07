Kuwaiti Women Feel 70% Healthier Training at Orangetheory Fitness

Recent findings after a survey of members by Orangetheory Fitness in Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey, undertaken by members of ladies only gym in Kuwait, Orangetheory Fitness, has uncovered some interesting facts about the impact of regular group exercise classes that happen at one of the brand's three locations in Kuwait on women. The survey found that more than 70% of women felt healthier than one year ago, having trained at Orangetheory Fitness for a minimum of 3 months. The survey also provides insights into how age can influence women's attitudes towards fitness and staying in shape.

Orangetheory Fitness operates in three locations across Kuwait with group exercise classes based on a scientific theory called EPOC, or excess post-exercise oxygen consumption. The ladies only group exercises in Salmiya, Egaila and Kuwait City use a system based on color-coded heart-rate zones that are individually tailored to each participant's fitness level. Orangetheory Fitness recently expanded in the UAE with two locations in Dubai including a gym in Jumeirah at Mercato Mall. Using Orangetheory Fitness' patented OTBeat technology, the workouts are designed so that at least 12 minutes of the workout are spent in the Orange Zone, where the heart rate is between 84% to 91% of the participant's maximum.

Commenting on the results of the survey, Orangetheory Fitness' Master Franchisee for the GCC, Khaled Jafar sees the shift in attitudes revealed in the survey as a natural effect of the workouts. "We all know that exercise is good for the body, at Orangetheory Fitness we use cutting edge technology to tailor our workouts to each individual member's fitness level. Every day our workouts are different and they are designed by experts who apply the most effective scientific theories, this is why our members see such great results every single day."

The survey appears to reflect the reality that age plays a significant factor in women's attitudes to fitness, on average younger respondents in the 25-34 age bracket agreed 35% more strongly with the statement that "Staying fit takes too much time," whilst on average respondents in the 35-44 age bracket agreed 80% more strongly that "Being physically active will help me live longer".

Orangetheory (www.otfkwt.com) makes it simple to get more life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching, and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the 'Orange Effect' - whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,100 studios in 49 U.S. states and 22 countries, was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List and listed as #25 on the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.