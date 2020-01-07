The "Europe Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Offering, Device Type, Application, End-user, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe augmented reality and virtual reality market in healthcare industry accounts for $507.61 million in 2019 and will grow at a 2019-2026 CAGR of over 36%, representing the second largest healthcare AR and VR regional market in the world.

Highlighted with 37 tables and 48 figures, this 132-page report Europe Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Offering, Device Type, Application, End-user, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe healthcare AR and VR market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology

3.1 Market Overview by Technology

3.2 Europe Healthcare Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2015-2026

3.2.1 Marker-based Augmented Reality

3.2.2 Markerless Augmented Reality

3.3 Europe Healthcare Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2015-2026

3.3.1 Nonimmersive Technology

3.2.2 Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering

4.1 Market Overview by Offering

4.2 Europe Hardware Market of Healthcare AR and VR 2015-2026

4.3 Europe Software Market of Healthcare AR and VR 2015-2026

4.4 Europe Service Market of Healthcare AR and VR 2015-2026

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Device Type

5.1 Market Overview by Device Type

5.2 Europe AR Devices Market 2015-2026

5.2.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

5.2.2 Handheld Device

5.3 Europe VR Devices Market 2015-2026

5.3.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

5.3.2 Gesture-Tracking Device

5.3.3 Projector Display Wall

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Europe Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Surgery 2015-2026

6.3 Europe Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Rehabilitation and Behavioral Neurology 2015-2026

6.4 Europe Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Pain Management 2015-2026

6.5 Europe Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Medical Training and Diagnosis 2015-2026

6.6 Europe Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Diagnosis 2015-2026

6.7 Europe Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Fitness Management 2015-2026

6.8 Europe Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Virtual Reality Expose Therapy (VRET) 2015-2026

6.9 Europe Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Other Sectors 2015-2026

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

7.1 Market Overview by End-user

7.2 Europe Healthcare AR and VR Market in Academic Institutes 2015-2026

7.3 Europe Healthcare AR and VR Market in Hospitals and Clinics 2015-2026

7.4 Europe Healthcare AR and VR Market in Research and Diagnostics Laboratories 2015-2026

7.5 Europe Healthcare AR and VR Market in Pharma Companies and Research Centers 2015-2026

7.6 Europe Healthcare AR and VR Market in Advertising and Government Agencies 2015-2026

7.7 Europe Healthcare AR and VR Market in Other End Users 2015-2026

8 European Market 2015-2026 by Country

8.1 Overview of European Market

8.2 UK

8.3 France

8.4 Germany

8.5 Spain

8.6 Italy

8.7 Russia

8.8 Rest of European Market

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Company Profiles

10 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc

Artificial Life, Inc.

CAE Healthcare

EON Reality

Facebook

Foursquare Labs, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

HTC

Immersion Corp

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic

Microsoft

Orca Health

Philips Healthcare

Samsung

Siemens Healthcare

Simulab Corp

Sony

TheraSim, Inc.

VirtaMed

Vuzix Corp

