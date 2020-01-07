Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce Closes Acquisition of Customer Centered Strategies, LLC

Accretive Acquisition is Synergistic with Service800

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition of Customer Centered Strategies, L.L.C., a Minneapolis-based firm specializing in helping businesses grow their revenue through improved customer experience ("CCS").

CCS was founded in 2011 by Shannon Gronemeyer with a mission to create a boutique consulting firm that specialized in helping businesses grow their revenue through improved customer experience. CCS uses a "customer first" approach to pinpoint what customers value most so that changes can be quickly driven to improve the business. Customer feedback is often the easiest way to improve a business, yet the hardest to act on - the Company, with CCS, will do this job, making an easy and meaningful impact. With our process optimization toolset, we quickly knock down the barriers that can get in the way of growing our clients' businesses and improving the bottom line. CCS utilizes a "fixed bid" proposal that allows customers to effectively plan and budget for project costs, while holding CCS accountable for delivering the agreed-upon milestones, results, and business impacts as quickly as possible.

Following the Company's acquisition of CCS from Shannon Gronemeyer, Mr. Gronemeyer will continue to operate the CCS business and has been appointed the Vice President of Operations and Technology at Service800.

The acquisition of CCS was funded with proceeds from a newly-executed credit facility, in a total amount up to $5 million, in the form of a traditional secured debt facility, provided to the Company for growth capital initiatives. Approximately 10% of the initial amount borrowed, was applied for the CCS acquisition and the remainder is available to the company for organic and acquisitive growth opportunities.

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are extremely excited to be adding another well-positioned and growing provider of customer experience business solutions to combine with our already strong business of Service800. We look forward to having Shannon work closely with our Service800 team in an effort to accelerate its growth. Our new credit facility funding partner shares in our enthusiasm for our Service800 business, its organic growth potential and the opportunity to complete additional acquisitions in a fragmented but growing industry. Our pipeline of additional synergistic customer experience acquisition opportunities is robust and we look forward to continuing with our acquisition strategy."

For additional information on Customer Centered Strategies, L.L.C., please visit: https://ccsdelivered.com.

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink: BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com and https://www.pathux.co.

