ParcelPal Technology Inc.: ParcelPal Expands with Lineten to Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE:PKG)(FSE:PT0)(OTC PINK:PTNYF) ParcelPal is pleased to announce expansion with Lineten Technology, Inc. ("Lineten") into Vancouver, BC, Canada. Under the terms of the expansion agreement, ParcelPal will do the fulfillment on behalf of Lineten's customers in Vancouver following the success witnessed between the two companies in Calgary.

Integration tasks have been completed, and the program will consist of ParcelPal fulfilling orders for same-day delivery across the Lower Mainland for Lineten's customers. In response to increased demand ParcelPal, effective immediately, has expanded service zones for same-day and on-demand in Calgary and Vancouver. In British Columbia, same day service has been expanded throughout the lower mainland from Abbotsford to West Vancouver and now includes such population-dense areas as Surrey, Richmond, and Coquitlam. The expansion in Calgary now provides same day service covering the entire city limits of Calgary and has expanded to include service to outlying cities such as Airdrie, Okotoks, and Cochrane.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott states, "We are thrilled to be able to extend our relationship with Lineten, a Company that operates in over 10 countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and South America and has over 200 major partners. The expansion will allow ParcelPal to tap into existing markets and serviceable population base and millions of potential customers. We look forward to providing all partners with effective technology and logistics needs to become their fulfillment partner of choice across Canada in the coming quarters. With Lineten integrating into their platform, continued growth is expected, and new markets are being pursued for continued expansion."

About Lineten Technologies Inc.

We are a technology company recognized for our outstanding technical capability around the areas of integration and aggregation through our 3 key elements: NOQU Delivery System, NOQU Online and NOQU bridge, which allows us to bring Technology and Logistics to new ground.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal seamlessly connects consumers to businesses, where they have access to the goods they love, anytime, anywhere. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour or the same day. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

