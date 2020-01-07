MinKap Resources Inc.: MinKap Announces Resignation and Appointment of New Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / MinKap Resources Inc. (TSXV:KAP) (the "Company"), announces the resignation of Mr. James Fairbairn as a Director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Fairbairn for his valuable contribution to the Company and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Errin Kimball to the Board of Directors. Mr. Kimball is an exploration geologist with over 25 years of industry experience. He has numerous successes in precious and base metals, diamonds, oil sands, industrial minerals and aggregates. As one of Canada's leading explorationists, he led teams responsible for the discovery of more than 10 billion barrels (1.5 billion cubic metres) of bitumen. He brings practical experience with a systematic method of executing projects successfully. Mr. Kimball previously served as Chief Geologist to Synenco Energy Inc., and Vice President Exploration for Oilsands Quest Inc. where he was instrumental in working with the executive team in raising over 500 million dollars from both private and public markets. He has more recently been involved in private gold exploration projects in British Columbia, Yukon, Alaska, and New Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MinKap Resources Inc.

Jonathan Armes

President & CEO

Phone 1 (416) 708-0243

