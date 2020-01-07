Thales has signed a contract to partner with Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads and local Queensland SMEs, Code Heroes and Aliva, to design, develop and deliver the State's first Digital Licence App

The Digital Licence solution will be piloted in the Fraser Coast in early 2020, before extending to other regional locations and becoming available to over 3.7 million Queenslanders state-wide

A first for Australia, the Digital Licence solution will meet International ISO-Compliant Mobile Driving Licence Standards, allowing the State's digital driver's licences to be recognised and used in over 18 countries world-wide including the US, UK and France

Thales has signed a contract to partner with Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) in Australia and local Queensland SMEs, Code Heroes and Aliva, to design, develop and deliver the State's first Digital Licence App.

Thales worked closely with TMR and their customers to co-design a fully integrated app-based solution that is able to manage multiple digital credentials from various sources. The comprehensive solution that integrates a backend platform with managed services, builds upon Gemalto's next generation Digital ID Platform and Wallet technology, a globally proven and secure, smartphone-based home for all of the owner's digital identity credentials.

Thales completed the acquisition of Gemalto in April 2019 during the TMR procurement process, acquiring a set of highly complementary technologies and competencies, and reinforcing Thales's status as a world-leader in digital identity and security.

The all-in-one Digital Licence solution utilises a privacy enhanced app that acts as a secure digital vault to store a wide range of digitalized official documents, starting with the owner's Driver's Licence, Photo Identification Card, Marine Licence and vehicle registration. The innovative solution delivers ease of access via a smartphone, while ensuring the owner has complete control over their personal data and the freedom to decide exactly what information to share, with whom, and when.

The app will also provide Queenslanders with a secure gateway to access TMR's online services, supporting the opportunity to expand to other State Government online services in the future.

The innovative solution will be piloted in the Fraser Coast in early 2020, before extending to other regional locations and becoming available to over 3.7 million Queenslanders state-wide.

A first for Australia, Queensland's Digital Licence will meet the International ISO-Compliant Mobile Driving Licence Standard, allowing the State's digital driver's licences to be recognised and used in over 18 countries world-wide including the US, UK and France.

Thales Australia CEO, Chris Jenkins said

"We are excited to be partnering with the Queensland Government to deliver our secure Digital ID Wallet solution. This is the first major contract award in Australia that has resulted from the merger of Thales and Gemalto. The bringing together of two technology powerhouses has strengthened Thales's position as a world leader in digital security. The Queensland Digital Licence end-to-end solution contract is a demonstration of the success of the integration."

