Collaborative industrial robots represent a new realm of the fast-growing industrial robotics market. Technological advancements have made the applications of collaborative robots (cobots or co-bots) a reality in many manufacturing factories. This emerging market is expected to witness an exponential growth. With advantages of increasing flexibility, improving production efficiency and reducing operational cost, industrial cobots have been deployed to assist human workforce and keeping manufacturers competitive in the global markets.

Europe collaborative robots market accounts for $373.47 million in 2019 in terms of robotic hardware and will grow at 40.73% annually over 2020-2026. The leading position of this region will be surpassed by Asia-Pacific over the years to come.

Highlighted with 59 tables and 53 figures, this 147-page report Europe Collaborative Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe collaborative robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2016-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Europe Hardware Market of Collaborative Robots 2016-2026

3.3 Europe Software Market of Collaborative Robots 2016-2026

3.4 Europe Service Support Market of Collaborative Robots 2016-2026

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Payload

4.1 Market Overview by Payload

4.2 Collaborative Robots with >10 Kg Payload

4.3 Collaborative Robots with 5-10 Kg Payload

4.4 Collaborative Robots with 5 Kg Payload

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Europe Material Handling Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.3 Europe Machine Tending Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.4 Europe Assembly Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.5 Europe Molding Operation Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.6 Europe Inspection Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.7 Europe Packaging and Palletizing Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.8 Europe Welding and Gluing Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.9 Europe Polishing Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.10 Europe Screw Driving Cobots Market 2016-2026

5.11 Europe Collaborative Robots Market for Other Applications 2016-2026

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 Europe Collaborative Robots Market in Automotive Industry 2016-2026

6.3 Europe Collaborative Robots Market in Electricals and Electronics 2016-2026

6.4 Europe Collaborative Robots Market in Chemicals, Polymers Plastics 2016-2026

6.5 Europe Collaborative Robots Market in Pharmaceutical Industry 2016-2026

6.6 Europe Collaborative Robots Market in Food and Beverage 2016-2026

6.7 Europe Collaborative Robots Market in Aerospace and Defense 2016-2026

6.8 Europe Collaborative Robots Market in Metal Machinery 2016-2026

6.9 Europe Collaborative Robots Market in Other Industry Verticals 2016-2026

7 European Market 2016-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 Germany

7.3 UK

7.4 France

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Rest of European Market

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

