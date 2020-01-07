Elvie will store breast milk and partner with Milk Stork to get working moms' milk home to babies, as research reveals almost half of working moms avoid industry events like CES

Women's health brand Elvie announces comprehensive Milk Concierge service for all breastfeeding moms attending CES this year.

Elvie's onsite refrigerated storage and Milk Stork partnership comes in response to new research showing that 44% of women avoid big industry events because of poor lactation facilities, with only 24% of working moms calling conferences they've attended "breastfeeding friendly".

For mothers attending CES, that's all about to change.

It's no secret that CES has a notoriously poor record on gender diversity robot strippers anyone? The good news is that despite the show's attendance stats (*) the agenda is changing for the better and "booth babes" are banned from the show floor. But while CES is enforcing a new on-stand dress code, this falls short of making the show more accommodating for women and breastfeeding moms who are still left struggling.

CES might be happy to keep the issue of lactating mothers on ice, but Elvie isn't. Throughout the event, Elvie's 'Pumping Parlor' stand (**) will offer a relaxing space to pump and their team of experts will refrigerate stored milk. Additionally, complimentary Milk Stork Pump Totes will be available for moms to tote their milk home (while supplies last). A Milk Shuttle service will run throughout CES, collecting milk from moms and transporting it back to the Pumping Parlour for refrigeration.

But this is not just a CES issue. In fact, Nevada doesn't have any state legislation to protect and support breastfeeding mothers in the workplace. Of working mothers in the UK surveyed*, 18% have workplaces with lactation rooms and only 16% have access to a fridge to store milk. Worse still, one in four women have pumped in the car to avoid the office, 26% have sat in a toilet cubicle and 10% have even hidden behind a tree during work hours to breastfeed or pump.

"Any new mom will know that finding a safe and secure space to pump can be a nightmare, especially when they go back to work," explained Tania Boler, CEO and Founder of Elvie. "Finding a place to pump at CES is one thing, but then what? Moms are leaving the event and rushing their milk back to their unreliable hotel fridge. In order for women to come back to work where and when they choose, conferences and employers need to do better."

Kate Torgersen, Founder and CEO of Milk Stork said, "For a breastfeeding mom, the logistics of leaving her baby for several days can be challenging. Milk Stork helps ease the logistical pain points by providing moms with solutions that enable them to excel in their jobs while having peace of mind that their babies will continue to be nourished with their breast milk even when they have to travel."

The Milk Stork Pump Totes are being flown into CES by Mamarick and her crew to highlight the plight of moms at the conference. Their mission? Support breastfeeding moms at the event with access to places to pump and store milk with an option to tote their milk home with Milk Stork. Heading up the mission is Elvie's pilot, "Mamarick", who will lead the team aboard Mammary One the helicopter flying in to rescue breast milk being pumped at CES.

Visitors can follow along by checking out PumpedAtCES

For more information about Elvie Pump visit www.elvie.com/shop/elvie-pump. To request that your employer support future trips with Milk Stork or to place an order for future events, please visit www.milkstork.com.

Notes to editors:

The research was conducted by OnePoll with 500 working mothers in the UK during December 2019.

*Seven out of 10 CES attendees are male

**The moms out there who are attending the show can swing by Sands Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D, Booth 44960 to access Elvie's service

About Elvie:

Founded in 2013, Elvie is a British brand developing smarter technology for women.

Elvie creates extraordinary products that improve women's lives.

Elvie has two products on the market, the first of which, Elvie Trainer, is an award-winning Kegel trainer and app. Used to help women strengthen the pelvic floor via fun, five-minute workouts, Elvie Trainer is recommended by more than 1,000 health professionals worldwide. Their second product, Elvie Pump, is the world's first silent wearable breast pump. Elvie Pump is completely cordless and worn inside a bra, making it possible for women to pump anytime, anywhere at home, at work or on-the-go.

Elvie Pump is one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2019 and the fastest-growing female-founded business in the UK (SyndicateRoom's Ten Fastest Growing Scaleups, 2019). For more information, visit ?elvie.com.

About Milk Stork:

Milk Stork was launched in August 2015 as the first-of-its-kind breast milk shipping service for moms who needed a simple solution for getting their breast milk to their babies back home. Working mom made, and made for working moms, Milk Stork supports hundreds of corporate partners who provide the service to their employees as an employee benefit. In February 2019, Milk Stork was awarded Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award in the Travel category for its unparalleled commitment to supporting working, traveling moms. For more information on Milk Stork, visit www.milkstork.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

