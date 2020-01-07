RedHawk Holdings Corp.: RedHawk Engages Valerie Allen Public Relations

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company") a diversified holding company engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services, announced today the engagement of Valerie Allen Public Relations ("VAPR") to assist the Company in developing its awareness campaign for its Sharps and Needle Disintegration Devices ("SANDD™"), a proprietary line of FDA-approved and OSHA-compliant needle incineration medical devices used for the safe, economical and environmentally friendly incineration and disposal of hypodermic needles

Based in Los Angeles, California, VAPR is a boutique independent full-service public relations firm specializing in strategic public relations and both social and digital media strategies. Lead by public relations industry veteran Valerie Allen, VAPR specializes in personalities, brand awareness, television production, and event publicity and has developed countless national media contacts in electronic, print, radio, trade and online media.

Before moving to Los Angeles, Valerie earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Ithaca College Park School of Communications in New York, and a Masters degree in Journalism from Temple University's Klein College of Media and Communication in Philadelphia. Before opening VAPR, she held senior-level positions at public relations powerhouses Burson-Marsteller and Rogers & Cowan. She was also a senior account executive at Davidson & Choy Publicity. She has long-standing relationships with The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, National Institute on Drug Abuse, Drugfree.org, and the Entertainment Industries Council Prism Awards, all of which have allowed her to help bring awareness to the national drug epidemic.

Commenting on the selection of VAPR, G. Darcy Klug, RedHawk Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, said, "We believe VAPR is an ideal selection to help us develop and lead our SANDD™ product awareness campaign. We are thrilled to have VAPR agree to assist us in the planned 2020 launch of our complete line of SANDD™ products - the ini™, the SANDD HP™, the SANDD Pro™ and the SANDD Pro Portable™. We are confident that Valerie and her outstanding team will be instrumental in helping us bring the product awareness and market excitement that we believe will stimulate sales growth and the execution of our business model."

Valerie Allen, Founder and Chief Executive officer of VAPR, added, "The VAPR team and I are pleased to be working with Darcy and his team to help launch the public relations awareness campaign for the full line of SANDD products. We look forward to bringing our 20 plus years of PR expertise to assist RedHawk in achieving its marketing goals for this exciting, innovative and needed new product."

The SANDD mini™ (formerly known as The Disintegrator™) is a portable, lithium-ion battery operated, needle destruction device primarily for use by self-injector diabetics in the home. In clinical settings, the SANDD mini™ can be used by allergist, dermatologist, cosmetologist, plastic surgeons and other medical specialists without the need for sharps containers for needle disposal. The SANDD mini™ provides diabetics with the safe and environmentally friendly disposal of needles following their use in a home setting and is an effective alternative to hazardous waste needle disposal utilizing sharps containers. The SANDD mini™ is the only FDA-approved portable, battery-operated needle destruction device that eliminates the use of sharps containers for disposal in both clinical and home settings.

Other models include the SANDD-HP™, which operates with both AC and/or DC power and is designed specifically for healthcare professionals for use in both a clinical/office or portable setting. The major electronic components of the SANDD-HP™ are expected to be manufactured in the United States.

Lastly, the SANDD Pro™ is capable of incinerating hypodermic needles 18-gauge and higher, up to 8 inches in length. Additionally, SANDD Pro™ technology features a portable, rechargeable, lithium-ion battery operated unit. RedHawk believes that this portable unit (the "SANDD Pro™ - Portable") will incinerate as many as 300 needles on a single charge, ranging in gauges as thick as 21 gauge and lengths up to 8". RedHawk expects that the SANDD Pro™ - Portable will be ideal for field use by first responders, retirement-home health care nurses, veterinarians, home use injectors and the like. The SANDD Pro™ is both FDA approved and OSHA compliant.

The complete line of SANDD™ products is expected to soon be available for virtually all home and commercial applications including hospitals, first responders, as well as a full range of clinics and primary care physicians, dentists, veterinarians, retirement and non-acute healthcare facilities. The SANDD mini™ and the SANDD-HP™ are currently being sold to the general public and to various Independent School Districts in the State of Texas. The Company has started installing SANDD mini™ and SANDD-HP™ demonstration units into various Independent School Districts located in the States of Louisiana and Mississippi. Additionally, RedHawk has agreed to begin providing both its SANDD-HP™ and its SANDD Pro™ units to certain California and Louisiana law enforcement agencies for use by their patrol divisions and their evidence rooms.

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be," "potential" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider the various factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest 10-K report. Further, the Company may make changes to its business plans that could or will affect its results. Investors are cautioned that the Company will undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

