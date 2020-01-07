The global candidiasis drugs market is poised to grow by USD 638.67 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Candidiasis Drugs Market Analysis Report by Type (Azoles, Echinocandins, and Other drugs), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the rising awareness about candidiasis. In addition, advances in diagnosis of antifungal-resistant pathogens are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the candidiasis drugs market.

The signs and symptoms of candidiasis are very broad, and they also depend on the type of candidiasis infection. Therefore, to create awareness about the disease and treatment options and avoid delay in diagnosis, the CDC is providing information about candidiasis, and its causes, risk factors, transmission, diagnosis, and treatment. Furthermore, organizations and institutes are also contributing to create awareness about candidiasis among people. For instance, the Fungal Infection Trust, in partnership with the University of Manchester, is providing detailed information about the fungal diseases caused by Candida, Cryptococcus, and Aspergillus. The site is free to use by doctors, scientists, and patients. Thus, the rising awareness about candidiasis will increase the demand for candidiasis drugs, which in turn, will boost the market growth.

Also, advances in the diagnosis of antifungal-resistant pathogens will positively impact the global market. The currently available antifungal drugs are killing various species of candidiasis; however, some fungi can develop the ability to defend these drugs. Advanced technologies are being developed to diagnose fungal diseases caused by antifungal resistant pathogens. These technologies will help in the early diagnosis of such infections, which in turn, will propel the candidiasis drugs market growth.

Major Five Candidiasis Drugs Market Companies:

Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma operates the business under its pharmaceutical segments. Some of the products offered by the company are AmBisome and MYCAMINE. AmBisome is a sterile, non-pyrogenic lyophilized product for intravenous infusion. Each vial contains 50 mg of amphotericin B intercalated into a liposomal membrane. Amphotericin B is a macrocyclic, polyene, antifungal antibiotic produced from Streptomyces nodosus.

Bayer

Bayer operates its business under four segments, which include pharmaceuticals, consumer health, crop science, and animal health. The company's key offerings include GYNE-LOTRIMIN and MYCELEX.

Fresenius

Fresenius has business operations under various segments, namely Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The product offered by the company is Caspofungin acetate.

Merck

Merck operates the business under four segments, which include pharmaceutical, animal health, healthcare services, and alliances. The company's key offerings include CANCIDAS and NOXAFIL.

Pfizer

Pfizer operates the business under the following two segments: innovative health and essential health. The company's key offerings in the candidiasis drugs market include DIFLUCAN, ERAXIS, and VFEND.

