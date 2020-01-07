1st European Retail and E-commerce Hackathon

From June 12-14 2020, 250 hackers are expected to attend the 1st edition of HACK_RETAIL, the biggest Retail and E-commerce Hackathon ever held in Europe.

250 hackers, 15 retailers, 10 technology partners and one common goal: to come up with effective solutions answering retailers' issues within 48 intensive hours. Altogether, that's 50 teams of 5 hackers selected for their excellent profile, vying to be the most creative to solve challenges around 5 main tracks: Community Engagement, Sustainability, Loyalty, Seamless Customer Experience and Security.

ON YOUR MARK, READY, HACK!

The opening keynote, on Friday, June 12th, 2020, is the official event kick-off, with the presentation of retailers challenges and technology partners' pitches. Then, the 250 top-level hackers (developers, designers, marketers, business people in retail and e-commerce...). will have until Sunday morning 11:00am to put their creativity and ingenious skills to the benefit of their team.

Results will be announced on Sunday afternoon during the closing ceremony. All the projects will be evaluated according to several criterias: suitability, innovation, flexibility, technical feasibility inside the retailer's ecosystem. Each track winner team will win a prize of 5,000€, and the Hackathon winner team will be win the top prize of 20,000€.

FOCUS ON HACKERS' PROFILES

80% of professionals (developers, UX designers, marketers, e-commerce and retail professionals). 20% of final-year students.

A HIGHLY SELECTIVE EVENT

By participating in the Hackathon, retailers have the certainty that their challenges will be tackled by the best experts who came out on top of tough competition and challenging selection process. Within only 48 hours, hackers will have to come up with a fully working prototype, easily integrable in the retailer's environment.

For agencies and technology partners, the event is an opportunity to meet and share with top-ranked retailers while demonstrating their high level of expertise.

All applications are subject to validation. Pre-apply on https://hack-retail.com

