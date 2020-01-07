Technavio has been monitoring the global industrial high-shear mixers market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 94.56 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industrial high-shear mixers market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 130-page research report with TOC on "Industrial High-Shear Mixers Market Analysis Report by Product (Industrial batch high-shear mixers, Industrial inline high shear-mixers, and Industrial multistage high-shear mixers), by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-industrial-high-shear-mixers-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the need to ensure efficient mixing of products in various industries. In addition, multiple applications offered by industrial high-shear mixers are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global market.

Chemical industries are increasingly using industrial high-shear mixers for multiple applications. These mixers are used to blend, dissolve, deagglomerate, disperse, and emulsify various types of materials. Industrial high-shear mixers are also used for high intensity mixing to disperse ceramics and deagglomerate powders into primary particles for uniform end-products in chemical processing plants. This is because proper mixing is critical to achieve the desired physical properties in the final molded product. Moreover, the rapid mixing action of industrial high-shear mixers assists in decreasing the process and mixing time when compared with conventional agitators and mixers.

Also, various issues such as long cycle time, frequent rework, and low product quality can be eliminated by using industrial high-shear mixers. Hence, the need to ensure efficient mixing of products will drive the global industrial high-shear mixers market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Industrial High-Shear Mixers Market Companies:

Bematek

Bematek operates its business under various segments such as inline mixers and celluloid mills. The company offers a wide range of industrial high-shear mixers. Some of the models of industrial high-shear mixers offered by the company are LK-400-HD and LZ-250-PB. The industrial high-shear mixers offered by the company can be used in single-pass and multi-pass recirculation systems.

Charles Ross Son Company

Charles Ross Son Company operates its business under two segments, which include mixers, blenders, and others. The company offers Model HSM 100 LCI-T and Model HSM 100 LSK-I. The company also offer Model HSM 400 DLA and Model HSM 100 LCI-T with inline attachment in inline rotor/stator mixers.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has business operations under two segments, namely business area equipment and business area solutions. Some of the models of high-shear mixers offered by the company are BATCH FORMULA PRO3, BATCH FORMULA PRO2, INLINE FORMULA SOL1, and INLINE FORMULA SOL3. INLINE FORMULA SOL3 is designed to overcome clogging issues in the end-user environment.

Permixtec

Permixtec operates its business under three segments, which include powder blenders dryers; paste kneaders mixers; and liquid dispensers mixers. Some of the models of industrial high-shear mixers offered by the company are PS-X/090, PS-X/100, PS-X/240, and PC-1/100. PC-1/100 has three sets of stator/rotor systems to enhance its shearing performance, which helps in reducing the processing time.

Silverson

Silverson operates its businesses under the Mixerssegment. Some of the models of industrial high-shear mixers offered by the company are L5M-A, Model AX5, Model AX60, Model AX/Air, and Abramix RBX. The L5M-A model is supplied with a DataLogger program to monitor the speed and power draw over time.

Industrial High-Shear Mixers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Industrial batch high-shear mixers

Industrial inline high-shears mixers

Industrial multistage high-shear mixers

Industrial High-Shear Mixers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

