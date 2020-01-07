The market will accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 2% between 2020-2024

The report, coal market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2020-2024.

The report on the coal market includes:

Coal market analysis and forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Type Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Coal Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Anglo American Plc Arch Coal Inc. BHP China Coal Energy Co. Ltd. China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. Coal India Ltd. Glencore Plc JSC Siberian Coal Energy Co. NLC India Ltd. Vale SA



Coal Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Coal Market Landscape 2020-2024: Type

Bituminous and sub-bituminous Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Anthracite Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rising urbanization and development of smart cities will drive the coal market

Rising urbanization is promoting the development of smart cities. This is increasing the demand for steel as it is an essential part of most of the infrastructure development. With the increase in demand for steel, the consumption of metallurgical coal is also increasing as it is extensively used in the steel production process.

Advances in mining industry An emerging trend in the coal market

The mining industry is witnessing growth due to the increasing use of automation, robotic machines, and advanced machinery such as BWEs. This is enhancing the production capacity and efficiency of the production operations, thereby stimulating the production of coal.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast 2020-2024

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of coal liquefaction

Advances in mining industry

Development of improved ash handling technologies

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

